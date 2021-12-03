Lakewood swept to open season

Lakewood’s Trey White drives to the basket

Winter sports got underway Wednesday for the Lakewood Leopards. To open the season, the Lady Leopards faced off against West Bladen. Powered by a fourth quarter run, the Lady Knights defeated Lakewood, 35-26. The Lakewood boys fell in a more lopsided affair against their West Bladen counterparts, losing the first game of the season by a final of 64-28.

Lakewood girls

Matching shot for shot, Lakewood and West Bladen played a close first quarter that saw the Lady Leopards hanging on to an 8-7 lead following the first eight minutes.

The Lady Leopards went cold throughout the second quarter, scoring no points and relinquishing the lead to West Bladen, 12-7, going into halftime.

Scoring picked up out of the half, with the visitors going on a 7-0 run in the opening two minutes, prompting Lakewood to call a timeout. Unable to get any closer, LHS went to the fourth trailing 22-13.

Down nine seemed like a tough hill to climb, but the Lady Leopards tried to mount a comeback. Punctuated by two free throws by Tiyah Owens, Lakewood got within a one-score game, 26-23, with three minutes to go.

That was as close as West Bladen would allow Lakewood to get, however. The Lady Knights went on a 9-3 run, largely engineered by Mallory Bryan, to close the game and secure a 35-26 road win.

Leading the stat sheet for the Lady Leopards was Taylor Sykes who scored 10 of their 26 points.

Dropping to 0-1, Lakewood was set to continue its season Friday. Traveling to Midway, the Lady Leopards were to take on their county rival, with tipoff slated for 6 p.m. The Lady Raiders are 1-2.

Lakewood boys

Lakewood boys’ basketball tipped off their 2021-2022 campaign on Wednesday evening. Going cold from the field after a close first quarter, the Leopards fell to West Bladen in a rout, 64-28.

The Knights were not always in firm control of the game. Lakewood opened up going on a 6-1 run in the first two minutes before West Bladen got themselves together to finish the first quarter ahead 15-11.

Into the second, Lakewood went cold from the field and could not keep up with the Knights. The Leopards went without a made field goal until 1:30 was left in the half. While they couldn’t buy a bucket, West Bladen’s advantage ballooned to 34-16 as halftime approached.

Out of the half, a comeback was not in the offing for Lakewood, whose scoring issues blended over into the third frame. For their part, the Knights doubled up LHS in both the third and fourth quarters to secure a 64-28 road win.

Wednesday’s loss dropped the Leopards to 0-1, but they were to have a chance to get even at 1-1 on Friday, when they traveled to Midway. That game was slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday after the girls’ game.

Similar to the Lady Raiders, the Midway boys are also 1-2 on the season.

Following that, the Leopards are once again set to square off against West Bladen again next Wednesday, before following up with another game against Midway.