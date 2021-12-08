Raiders roll past Leopards

Lakewood’s Gwendolyn King rises for a layup. Midway’s Jaycie Byrd goes up for a shot. Lakewood’s Trey White drives to the basket. Trey Gregory puts one in off the fast break for the Raiders.

Midway hosted Lakewood for a pair of games to end last week, and were less than welcoming to the Leopards, doubling them up in both the boys and girls contests.

Girls

The Lady Raiders welcomed cross county rival Lakewood into Raider Country on Friday night.

The Lady Raiders started hot as they get outscored the Leopards, 14-2, in the first quarter. The second quarter was much of the same as the Raiders went up 21-6 on a 5-0 run to make the score 21-11. The Lady Raiders would answer with a 5-0 run of their own to end the half leading 26-11.

The third quarter is where the Lady Raiders would open up their lead, outscoring the Leopards 26-7 in the quarter to the overall advantage to 52-18 after three quarters. The Leopards outscored the Raiders in the fourth quarter, 12-9, however the Raiders would ultimately win the game by a score of 61-30.

Statistically, the Lady Raiders were led by Kris’shyia Mckoy with 13 points, Rylie Williams with 11 points, and Morgan Williams with nine points.

“Overall, I am pleased with the effort from the girls,” Midway coach Matthew Bagwell stated. “The girls played hard, and we played good on the defensive end of the floor tonight. we used our defense to turn into offense to get easy buckets and get us going on the offensive end of the floor.”

Boys

In the nightcap, the Raider boys started hot, running to a 13-0 lead to begin the road game at Midway, and never looked back.

The Leopards answered with their own 9-2 run to end the first quarter to make the score 15-9, Raiders. The scoring picked up in the second quarter as the Raiders outscored the Leopards by a score of 26-16 to take a halftime lead of 41-25.

Out of the break, the Raiders continued to dominate in the third quarter, opening up a 57-33 score by the end of three quarters. The fourth quarter would again be dominated by the Raiders as they would outscore the Leopards 19-4 and go on to win 76-37.

Statistically, the Raiders were led by Casey Culbreth with 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Davis Williams had 13 points, and Trey Gregory had 12 points and nine steals.

“Our defense really set the tone throughout the course of the game,” said Midway head coach Matthew Creech. “I thought we did a good job of making them uncomfortable and generating turnovers at key moments. Offensively, it’s good to score 76 and yet still feel like we didn’t shoot the ball as well as we are capable of. We’re going to keep working and hope to continue seeing good progress as the season moves forward.”

With the two wins, both teams moved back to .500, at 2-2 on the season. Both teams were back in action Monday, visiting Triton. The boys fell in that contest, doubled up 80-40 and the girls fell by a similarly large margin, at 58-30.

The Midway teams were expected to be back in action on Wednesday, hosting James Kenan.

With the losses, Lakewood teams fell to 0-2 apiece. They were scheduled to travel to West Bladen on Wednesday.