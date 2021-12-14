Hobbton girls roll, boys fall

Reece Bradshaw goes up for two points in the Hobbton JV win over Jones Senior. Ciara Bryant gets through traffic in the land for two of her 22 points in the Wildcat win. Isabel Hepworth goes for two of her 10 points Friday night. Colby Weeks gets over the defense for two of his game hit 12 points in the Wildcats’ loss to Jones Senior.

The Hobbton Wildcats hosted Jones Senior Friday night in a basketball match up. The Wildcat JV and the girls got wins, while the Wildcat boys went down. The JV got a close 26-25 win while the girls garnered a 30-point win, 44-14. The boys lost 55-39.

In a close, hard fought game, the Wildcat JV prevailed having as much as an eighth point lead at one time. The game came down to the wire as Jones Senior made a late run. They also helped the Wildcat effort in the stretch with errors on the court.

In the girls game, the Lady Wildcats went on a 6-0 run in the first four minutes finishing the first quarter with a 10 point lead at 12-2. Jones Senior girls managed to score with two minutes left in the first quarter. They continued in the second quarter scoring 17 point against two for Jones Senior taking a 29-4 lead into the break. The slowed down in the third quarter as Jones Senior managed to put more defensive pressure on the Lady Wildcats holding them to five points while scoring six points. The third quarter score wa 34-10. In the final quarter, the Lady Wildcats went on a 10 point run holding Jones Senior to four points.

For the Lady Wildcats, Ciara Bryant led all scorers with 22 points, including 16 in the second quarter. Isabel Hepworth finished with 10 points, Gracie Jones had four and Katie Britt had three.

“It was a huge win,” commented Hobbton coach Timothy Thompson. “We started out aggressive and we played hard. I feel like the girls are going. They are going week to week. We are going to keep improving and see where we are at the end of the season.”

The boys’ night cap belonged to Jones Senior. They jumped out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter. From there, it was all Jones Senior. They went to the locker room at half time with 27-23 lead as the Wildcats got hot in the second outscoring Jones Senior 11 to 6. After the break, Jones Senior turned up the defensive pressure out scoring the Wildcats 13-2 for a 40-25 lead. They score 15 in the final frame while the Wildcats scored 14 finishing with a 55-39 Jones Senior victory.

For the Wildcats, Colby Weeks scored 12. Close behind was Josiah McLaurin with 11. Jameek Joyner had seven and Ashawd Wynn had six point.

The Wildcat varsity is 1-6 on the season and will host Midway Friday night. No other games this week as it is exam week.