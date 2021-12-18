Clinton sweeps Lakewood

Clinton’s BJ Bennett (23) rises up for the shot as Lakewood’s Shamell Little (21) defends. Clinton’s Gregory Coxum (15) drives toward the basket. Lakewood is still searching for its first win of the season after falling to Clinton on Thursday.

Before they make the turn to 2022, Lakewood and Clinton have a couple more games to go in December and one included a faceoff against each other on Thursday. The visiting Dark Horses pulled away from Lakewood in both the boys and girls contests, the Clinton boys getting their second win over a winless Leopards team and the Dark Horse girls remaining undefeated on the season.

Lady Horses rout Lakewood

Clinton women’s basketball entered Thursday at 4-0 and they left Lakewood with another victory. Going ice cold from the floor, the Lady Leopards could not keep up, falling 42-19.

The Lady Horses were hot to start. Clinton raced out to a 15-4 advantage at the conclusion of the game’s first eight minutes.

From the second quarter until the final frame, Lakewood’s struggles on offense got worse and even the Lady Horses seemed to struggle when they owned possession.

All scoring in the second quarter was done in the first three minutes. The Lady Leopards got within five, 15-10, before a long three lifted CHS to an eight point advantage.

From there, a lid went on both teams’ offense. Neither Lakewood or Clinton could buy a basket it seemed like, so the 18-10 Horses lead persisted until halftime.

The Lady Horses were marginally better to open the second half. Khaliah Chesnutt’s triple gave her team their first double digit lead of the game, 22-10, with 2:01 left in the third.

Lakewood’s first half woes bled over into the third. By the end of the frame, LHS had not scored a basket since the early stages of the second quarter.

Going into the fourth, Clinton owned a 25-10 lead. Unlike the three frames that preceded it, a veritable offensive explosion took place in this fourth quarter! Tiyah Owen’s layup broke the Lady Leopards scoring drought, but CHS was scoring a plenty themselves and now led 37-12.

The game eventually closed with Clinton taking home a 42-19 win.

Chesnutt and Tara Joyner led all scorers with 10 apiece.

With the loss, Lakewood remains winless on the season, but was going to have another chance for that first win on Friday versus West Columbus.

The Lady Horses will be back in action on Dec. 27 against Union.

Leopard boys searching for first win

The Leopards raced out to a 9-2 lead over Clinton, a run highlighted by two triples from Cu’Wan Williams and Trey White. Before getting themselves into a deeper hole, Clinton signaled for time to regroup.

Out of the timeout, the Dark Horses countered with a run of their own. Nick Smith’s three from the left side gave Clinton their first lead at 12-9, since the opening shot.

The Horses ended up outscoring Lakewood 13-3 over the remainder of the first quarter to grab a small 15-12 advantage.

In the second, Clinton opened up its largest lead of the game to that point at 24-16. The Horses weathered a Leopard sprint and matched that by halftime, leading 28-20.

The Horses did not own an overwhelming lead over the Leopards, but it did prove to be durable.

Out of the halftime break, Lakewood could not get within five of CHS. The Horses always had an answer to foreclose the possibility of an elongated Leopard run.

Jaziah Brunson’s three at the third quarter buzzer brought his team within seven, 38-31.

The final frame saw Clinton pull away from Lakewood to secure a 56-42 win.

Clinton’s victory lifted the Horses to a game behind .500 at 2-3. Lakewood, however, is still searching for their first win at 0-5.

The Leopards had a quick turnaround, with a matchup against West Columbus on tap for Friday evening.