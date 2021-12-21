Clean sweep for Raiders

Ciara Bryant goes up for two of her 14 points. Davis Williams drives for two of his 13 points in the Raider victory over Hobbton Jackson Bizzle gets an uncontested shot at the basket. Garrett Britt drives for two of his 12 points in the JV contest. Walker Holmes drive the lane for two points in the Midway-Hobbton JV battle.

The Hobbton Wildcats hosted cross-county rival Midway Friday night in hoops action. The Raiders got three wins; however, both the JV and the varsity had to work hard to get there. The Raider JV got by 50-38 after trailing the whole first half. Midway’s girls made short work of the Lady Wildcats finishing with a 57-22 score. The nightcap saw the Raiders trail for three quarters before pulling out a 43-37 win.

In the JV game, the Wildcats led for three quarters finishing the first quarter with a 16-9 advantage. An eight point second quarter was enough to hold off the Raiders who had a nine point second. The Wildcats took a six point advantage to the locker room at the break leading 24-18. A dry spell in the third quarter that saw the Wildcats get only two points while the surging Raiders scored 10 points made it a two point game. The Raiders continued their assault in the final quarter outscoring the Wildcats 22 points to eight for the final, 50-34.

For the Raiders, Kemari McNeill scored 17 points followed by Wyatt Herring with 8. Anthony Graham had six and Andre Harps had five. The balance of the scoring was twos and threes. Garrett Britt and Dai’vian Murrell shared the Wildcats scoring honors with 12 each. Reece Bradshaw chipped in seven points.

The girls’ game was all Midway. They jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the first quarter and built on it from there. The scoring in the second quarter was fairly even as the Raiders scored eight points and the Wildcats picked up seven for a 19-8 half time score. The third quarter saw the Raiders pull away outscoring the Wildcats 26-7. In the final frame, the Raiders picked up 12 points as the Wildcats managed to get seven again.

For the Raiders, Kris’shyia McKoy led the scoring with 18 points. McKenzie Williams finished with 12 points and Kylie Williams had 8 points. For the Wildcats, Ciara Bryant had most of the offense finishing with 14 points. Gracie Jones chipped in four and Presley Roach had three.

“I thought we played hard on the defensive end,” commented Midway coach Matthew Bagwell. “I think that gave us the energy for all night long. We never let off on that end of the floor.”

Hobbton coach Timothy Thompson commented, “That was a tough game; but, our girls kept their spirit up. It’s a game they are going to be able to learn from. I told them that they just have to fight through even when its not going their way. We are going to learn and be better for it.”

In the night cap, the Raiders came out sluggish and the Wildcats took advantage of it.

They went on a 9-2 run before Midway scored at the three minute mark leading the Raiders 13-7 after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Wildcats slowed and the Raiders picked up their pace getting their first lead at 18-16 before the Wildcats made two free throws to tie sending the teams to the locker room with the score tied at 18 each. The Wildcats kept the pressure on the Raiders going up by two points at 30-28 after the third quarter. The Raiders got their offense going as the Wildcats hit a cold streak tying the score at 33 about two minutes into the final frame. They took the lead at about the five minute mark at 35-33 and continued to build on that as the Wildcats were still missing free throws that would have helped the effort. About the half way point of the final frame, the Raiders began to pull away.

Leading the Raider scoring effort was Wyatt Holland who had 15 point. Davis Williams followed with 13 points and Casey Culbreth finished with six points.

The Wildcat scoring was evenly spread with Colby Weeks getting seven points. Ashwad Wynn, Conner Grimes, Jackson Bizzle, and Bennett Darden finishing with four points each. Riley Brewington and Jameek Joyner had three points each.

“I’m as thrilled as I have ever been with a win,” commented Midway coach Matthew Creech. “We came down here tonight without three guys are usually in our starting lineup…four of our top seven. We competed our rear ends off. It was not pretty basketball; but, we made enough plays at key times and fought and fought and fought. Hobbton is a really talented basketball team. They showed that in spurts tonight. They are going to be really good down the road. I’m just really pleased with the heart our guys played with tonight.”

Midway’s boys are now 5-3 on the season while Hobbton’s boys fall to 1-7. Midway’s girls are 5-3 on the season while Hobbton is 1-7.