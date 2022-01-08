Midway takes two at Hobbton

Hobbton’s I. Eason gets a block on Midway’s leading scorer Payton Herring.

The Hobbton Middle Wildcats hosted the Midway Middle Raiders Thursday afternoon with the Raiders picking up two wins.

Girls

In the girls game, the Raiders got a 26-5 win. After leading the Raiders 5-4 after the first quarter, the Lady Wildcats didn’t score any more points in the game. A couple of lost inbound passes early in the second period, the Raiders capitalized on the mistakes going up 10-5 very quickly. The Raiders had a 13-5 lead at the half. They continued to build their lead going up 19-5 after three quarter, finishing with the 26-5 win. The understaffed Wildcats got into foul trouble and finished the last four minutes of the game with three players on the floor.

For the Lady Raiders, Payton Herring led the Raider effort with 13 points. Caily Hewlett had five and Anna Lovitt had four.

Boys

In a close, physical game, the Raiders finally prevailed in the boys game. The Raiders had a 10-8 lead after the first quarter of play. By halftime, the Wildcats had a one-point advantage at 22-21 after trading the lead with the Raiders. After the third quarter, the Wildcats still held a slim two-point advantage at 27-25. With 1:46 left in the game, the score was tied at 31, all when the wheels came off the Wildcat offense giving the Raiders their win.

The Wildcats had a balanced scoring attack with L. Warren getting eight points, R. Thompson was close behind with seven, R. Simpson had six, B. Warren had five and J. Boone had four.

For the Raiders, C. Tew led the scoring with 10 points while G. Blue finished with eight points. D. Lewis finished with three, J. Lee and W. Scott finished with two each.

On Monday, Hobbton Middle will be at Union Middle and Sampson Middle will be at Midway Middle. On Thursday, Roseboro-Salemburg will be at Sampson Middle and Union Middle will be at Midway.