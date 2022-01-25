Lakewood teams kick off conference play

The Lakewood Leopards basketball schedule suffered some chaotic changes this past week as a pair of games were cancelled with COVID disruptions and inclement weather rearing their ugly heads. After some maneuvering, the Leopards took on conference foe Neuse Charter on Wednesday, with the Lakewood girls earning a 48-15 victory, while the Lakewood boys fell 64-52.

Girls

First up, the Lady Leopards brought home a nice 56-30 win over the North Duplin Lady Rebels previously, helping further improve their record both overall and in Carolina 1A Conference league play. In the game against North Duplin, senior Rilya Mitchell and junior Gwendolyn King each hit double-digits for Lakewood, tallying 16 points for Mitchell and 10 points for King. Sophomore Honestee Williams was close behind with nine points, followed by Sariya Doss and Karizma Freeman each with eight points. Shawnte Joyner rounded out the scoring with five points.

After this game, the Lady Leopards earned their third-straight victory after also previously defeating Union, 45-25. The three wins place Lakewood at 4-6 overall and 3-0 in league play.

Boys

The Leopard boys had picked up their first two wins of the season prior to their meeting with the Cougars on Wednesday. Union and North Duplin saw Lakewood finally break into the win column, where the Leopards earned wins of 65-18 over the Spartans and a 48-45 win over the Rebels. Leading scorers for Lakewood against North Duplin were Trey White with 12 points, Tony Freeman had 11, Cuwan Williams 10, and Zhymir Powell had seven.

A makeup game from Lakewood’s trip to Hobbton has yet to be announced.

Next up the Leopards hoops teams is a trip to Rosewood on Tuesday followed by a home game against Union on Friday.