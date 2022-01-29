Union Middle splits with Hobbton

The Hobbton Middle Wildcats split with the Union Middle Spartans Thursday afternoon. Union Middle’s girls won 23-19 while Hobbton’s boys came out on top, 41-18.

Union’s girls jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first quarter of play. By half time they had a 9-3 lead on the Wildcats. After the break, the Spartans had a 10 point third quarter to take a 19-7 lead. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Wildcats starting hitting shots and cut the Spartan lead to three points, 21-18, with less than a minute left to play.

Leading the Wildcat scoring was I. Eason with 12 points. M. McLamb added five point. For Union, Jo. S had 8 points.

In the boys’ game, Hobbton jumped out to a nine-point lead at 10-1 in the first quarter. At the half they had a 19-5 lead. In the third quarter Hobbton outscored Union 12-6 for a 31-9 lead going into the final quarter where they outscored Union 10-4 for the final 41-18.

The Wildcats had a balance scoring attach with two players in double figures. R. Thompson had 11 points, R. Simpson followed with 10 points. J. Corbett had eight points and W. Blackman had six.

For Union, Z. Faison had 14 points. A. Rich had six points.

On Monday, Hobbton Middle is to play at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, while Union Middle will host Sampson Middle. The middle school playoffs start Feb. 3.