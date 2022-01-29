Hobbton swept by Neuse Charter

Reece Bradshaw drives for two of his 14 points in the Wildcat JV win over Neuse Charter. Ciara Bryant fights through traffic for a score. Katie Britt looks for an outlet after getting a rebound. Colby Weeks scores two of his 19 points.

The Hobbton Wildcats hosted the Cougars of Neuse Charter Wednesday night. The varsity Wildcats didn’t fare too well in the games, losing both the boys and girls games, while the Wildcat JV’s won handily.

The JV Wildcats got an impressive 20-point first win of the season, finishing 49-29 over the junior Cougars. The Wildcats had three players in double figures. Reece Bradshaw led the effort with 14 points. Garrett Britt and Dai’vian Murrell had 11 points each and Zy Smith finished with five points.

In the girls’ game, the Lady Cougars had a 9-0 scoring run in the first minute and half of the game. The Wildcats had to play catch up finishing the first quarter down 10-4. The second quarter was much the same with a nine point deficit at 19-10 at the half. The Wildcats changed their defensive slightly come into the third quarter and closed the margin to four points at 21-17 at the 3:40 mark in the third quarter. They picked up five points against eight points for the Lady Cougars in the final frame to finish at 29-22.

“We played a good game tonight,” commented Hobbton coach Timothy Thompson. “We played great defense. Our shots just started falling late. If we can get our shots to fall earlier, I think we will be a little better. We are continuing to grow and that’s a good sign.”

Ciara Bryant led the scoring for the Wildcats with eight points. Katie Britt was right behind her with six points.

In the nightcap, the Cougars dominated the game. They had an 11-6 lead after the first quarter and were up by 14 at 34-20 at the half. The continued to expand the lead going up 47-31 after three quarters leading to a 65-41 win for Neuse Charter.

Colby Weeks led the Wildcats scoring effort with 19 points. The balance of the scoring was spread amongst five other players with Bennett Darden and JaMeek Joyner getting six points each.

“The team came out gave the effort we know we are capable of,” said Hobbton coach Brandon Beasley following the Neuse Charter game. “We have a few detail-oriented problems we still struggle with, but I couldn’t be happier with the hustle and effort. Colby Weeks had his best all-round game. Consistency is the last thing we are missing.”

Earlier in the week, the Wildcats traveled to North Duplin Tuesday night where they came up short in a tight game. The final was 41-33, North Duplin. The Rebels led by one point at 11-10 after the first quarter. They scored 14 points in the second quarter for a 25-16 lead at the break. The Wildcats closed down the margin in the third quarter out scoring the Rebels six to four for a 29-22 game after three quarters.

The Rebels had a big final quarter, picking up 12 points while the Wildcats managed to get 11 points.