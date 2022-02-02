Lakewood girls unbeaten in conference

Josiah McLaurin drives in for two of his 14 points. David Johnson|Sampson Independent Cameron Williams got up over Reece Bradshaw for two points in the JV game. David Johnson|Sampson Independent Garrett Britt drives for two points. David Johnson|Sampson Independent Gracie Jones tries for two points. She finished with a three pointer and two foul shots. David Johnson|Sampson Independent Honestee Williams goes up for two of her six points. David Johnson|Sampson Independent

The Lakewood Leopards took home two victories Monday night when they visited Hobbton. The JV Leopards won 59-44, Lakewood’s girls won 51-29 while the Hobbton’s boys got a 72-55 win over Lakewood.

Girls

The Lakewood girls, undefeated in conference, established their dominance early on with a 16-7 first quarter. They built on that lead going up 27-12 by halftime. In the third quarter they outscored the Hobbton girls 14-4 in the third quarter for a 51-29 lead.

After Lakewood pulled their starters, Hobbton’s girls scored 13 points while Lakewood scored seven in the fourth quarter.

For Lakewood, Rilya Mitchell led the scoring with 23 points. Gwendolyn King finished with 11 points. Honestee Williams had six and Sariya Doss had five.

The Wildcats had a balanced scoring attack with Ciara Bryant picking up seven points, while KeKe Alexander had six, Gracie Jones had five and Katie Britt had four.

Boys

It was a different story in the boys game, as Hobbton jumped out to an early lead and never gave it up, running to an eventual 72-55 win.

Hobbton’s boys jumped out to a 20-11 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Lakewood got their scoring on track and cut the Wildcat lead to two points a couple of times; however, the Wildcats came back finishing the second quarter 34-23. In the third quarter, Lakewood came back but could never catch up finishing down 54-45.

The Wildcats had a strong fourth quarter picking up 18 points while the Leopards managed 10 points.

The Wildcats had four players in double figures. Colby Weeks and Bennett Darden led with 17 points each. Josiah McLaurin finished with 14 points, Jackson Bizzell finished with 12 points and Ashwad Wynn had 10. The Wildcats averaged 54% shooting on the night.

“My guys played tough,” commented Hobbton coach Brandon Beasley. “Usually coming out of the weekend on a Monday, we struggle, but, we were logged in before the game. We came together as a family. We had a game plan. We always know when we play Lakewood they are going to be a physical bunch. They are going to play fast and with extreme effort.

“Lakewood went on a few runs. We answered the call,” Beasley continued. “Thankfully we hit a couple of big shots. We shot the three better than any other night. It was a good game all around. I really respect Lakewood’s coach and the way he does. Any time we play them its alway a tough group. I’ll be ready to get them at their house.”

JV

In the JV game, Lakewood jumped out to a 13-8 lead and that was as close as the Wildcats got. By halftime, the Leopards had a 20 point lead at 41-21. The Leopard scoring slowed a bit in the third quarter scoring only 10 points while the Wildcats picked up 14 ending the quarter with a 51-35 Leopard margin. Scoring in the final period was fairly even with Hobbton picking up nine points while the Leopards scored eight for the final 59-44.

For Lakewood, Cameron Williams led the scoring with 19 points. Kristopher Robinson had 11. The rest of the scoring was twos and threes among several players.

Hobbton’s Garrett Britt and Reece Bradshaw had 11 points each to lead the Wildcat effort. Zy Smith followed with 6 and Dai’vian Murrell had five.

Hobbton teams played at Neuse Charter Tuesday night and were set to travel to Lakewood Friday night for a return match.