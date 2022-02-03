Midway sweeps Clinton

Clinton’s Daniel Adasiak goes up for two points. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Mallory Baggett dribbles the ball baseline against Clinton’s Avery Evans. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Trey Gregory goes up for a shot in traffic. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Wyatt Holland goes up for layup amidst a crowd of players. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Khaliah Chestnutt works against Midway’s Morgan Hall early in the game. Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent

The Midway and Clinton basketball teams met up for the second time this season, squaring off on the hardwood on Tuesday night in their first conference matchup of the season. The two teams previously met up in the championship game of the Fox-Horne Classic back at Christmas – a pair of tight game that the Dark Horses claimed. This time, though, the Raiders came out ferociously in both games and swept the visiting Dark Horses in convincing fashion.

Girls

The first quarter started off as a fairly low-scoring affair, one that saw Midway take a quick 3-0 lead. Clinton, though, with a made basket and a made free throw tied things up at 3-3. Then, AP Sinclair put the Lady Dark Horses on top 5-3 with a jumper in the lane. From there, however, the Lady Raiders scored six straight to close out the quarter with a 9-5 lead.

In the second quarter, Midway’s run continued, reaching a tally of 15-5 at the 6:31 mark to prompt a Clinton timeout. Later, a pair of dueling 3-balls by Khaliah Chestnutt and McKenzie Williams saw the score change to 19-8 before Sinclair sunk another jumper to make it 19-10. The scoring was pretty much a dead heat in the second quarter and as a result, the Lady Raiders held a double-digit lead at the intermission, leading 26-16.

Out of the break, a quick 8-2 spurt propelled Midway’s lead to 34-18, forcing Clinton to burn a timeout at the 4:08 mark. The Lady Dark Horses, though, just could not stop the bleeding. The Lady Raiders lead hit 20 points at 38-18 with 2:39 left in the third as a physical Midway squad was reveling at the potential of avenging the loss earlier in the season. At the end of the third quarter, the Raiders lead was firm at 44-23.

Clinton, though, wasn’t done just yet. A made 3-pointer by Sinclair, a steal and layup by Chestnutt, and a Midway turnover were making things interesting with the score at 46-29. Back to back baskets by the Lady Raiders, though, pushed things back to 50-29 but a pair of free throws, a 3-ball, and a layup from the Dark Horses all aided in the game tightening back up at 50-36. A Midway turnover gave the ball back to Clinton, and the Lady Raiders burned a timeout with 5:10 left to try and settle themselves down. A layup by Chestnutt capped off a 9-0 run for the Lady Dark Horses, bringing the score to 50-38 with 4:42 left in the game.

In the end, though, both teams went rather cold down the stretch and the final product was a 53-42 victory for Midway.

Leading the effort for Midway was McKenzie Williams with 13 points followed by Mallory Baggett and Kris McKoy with 10 apiece. Morgan Hall had eight points and Morgan Williams had seven.

On the Clinton side of things, Chestnutt finished up with a game-high 16 points, followed by Sinclair with 10 and Ava Williford with eight.

The Lady Raiders were now 8-8 overall and 2-4 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. The Lady Dark Horses, however, dropped to 8-9 overall and 0-9 in league play.

The two teams were set to rematch on Thursday at Clinton while Midway was also slated for Saturday action against Fairmont.

Boys

The first quarter of this matchup was as tight as could be. The teams duked it out, momentum swings aplenty, but it was Midway that claimed the early advantage. After a few lead changes, the Raiders held a 17-12 lead at the end of one.

At the start of the second quarter, Midway hit a couple early baskets, one off of a steal and layup by Trey Gregory, that jolted the Raiders lead to nine points at 21-12. With 6:59 on the clock, Clinton signaled for a timeout to regroup. The stoppage appeared to work as Blake Smith hit a 3-ball out of the break to make it 21-15. Midway, though, quickly put it back to nine points at 24-15. At one point, the Raiders had reached an 11-point advantage, but a late-half rally brought the Dark Horses brought it back to within 30-24 at halftime.

Out of the intermission, Clinton scored a quick 3-ball to trim the deficit even closer at 30-27, but the Dark Horses put it on park there as the Raiders caught hold of some momentum. A 7-0 run put Midway right back up by 10 with 3:03 on the clock, leading 37-27. The teams went cold down the stretch and at the end of the third quarter, the Raiders lead 39-28.

Midway continued to force the issue in the early going of the final period, running the margin to 46-30 behind a fierce effort. Up and down the court, the Raiders maintained the upper hand, making all the plays needed to cash in on a dominate effort. Clinton was unable to make a run; instead Midway continued to build their lead all the way to a 59-35 victory.

Leading the effort for the Raiders was Trey Gregory, who had a game-high 15 points. Davis Williams was close behind, scoring 13 points, followed by Wyatt Holland with eight points. It was a total team effort for Midway, though, as Israel Cook chipped in six points, Warren Naylor had five and Jack each had Hazelbeck five points, Tripp Westbrook had three, and Casey Culbreth and Randy McMillan had two points apiece.

For Clinton, the Dark Horses also had a variety of scorers with Landen Pearson leading the way with 14 points. Blake Smith had seven points, BJ Bennett had four, Zicarian McNeill and Nick Smith each had three, and Daniel Adasiak had two points.

Perhaps one of the more crucial efforts for the Raiders on the night was rebounding. Cook hauled in 16 rebounds for Midway, followed by Culbreth with nine and Holland with eight.

With the win, Midway improves to 7-9 overall and 1-5 in league play. With the loss, Clinton drops to 6-12 overall and 0-8 in conference play.

These two teams will play again on Thursday at Clinton while Midway will also host Fairmont on Saturday.

