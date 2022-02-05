Hobbton knocks off Neuse

After a 65-41 loss to Neuse Charter last week, the Hobbton Wildcats got revenge Tuesday night at Neuse Charter, bringing home a close 64-60 win.

In an exciting rematch, the Wildcats jumped out to a 20-11 lead on the Cougars in the first quarter. Neuse Charter got their offense in gear in the second quarter scoring 18 points to take a 3 point lead at 29-26 going into the break. They held a six point advantage after three quarters at 42-36. The Wildcats got their offense back on track in the final quarter outscoring the Cougars 28-18 to take the win.

Josiah McLaurin led the Wildcat scoring effort with 23 points and six rebounds. Jameek Joyner finished with 15 points an eight rebounds. Jackson Bizzell had 12 points and six rebounds. Colby Weeks had six points, six rebounds and three steals.

“We are a very young team and it shows sometimes on the court, but we have an appetite for competition,” commented Hobbton coach Brandon Beasley. “We knew playing Neuse Charter away was going to be a challenge. Neuse Charter is a very talented basketball team especially shooting the three. We knew we couldn’t stop their 3 point shooting completely, but as long as we limited their 3’s we had a chance.”

Beasley noted that Hobbton notched its highest scoring quarter of year with 28 in the 4th quarter.

“The assistants and I have preached all year — finish, stay composed, don’t let one mistake determine the outcome, and the team applied all of that tonight. The team is growing all around,” the coach stated. “Jameek Joyner and Jackson Bizzle stepped up for us. Josiah McLaurin had his best scoring game of the year, (and) Colby Weeks made an impact with key steals in crucial moments. Ashawd Wynn is our starting PG and is a freshman, who has the composure of a senior — he’s going to be something special.”

“We also (have) a sophomore in Alex Devone who has carved a spot in our rotation, which allows us to get our guards more rest during games,” he continued. “As a coach I couldn’t be more proud of my guys. Neuse Charter is unbeaten in conference play, so to see my guys go out on the court and give maximum effort for 32 minutes and get a win against a team as tough as Neuse is a one-of-a-kind feeling.”

Tuesday’s road win came just a day after a home win against Lakewood. The back-to-back wins put Hobbton 6-10 overall, which includes a winning record (3-2) currently in conference. The Wildcats were scheduled to take on Union on Tuesday in another home match.