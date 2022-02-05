Horses avenge losses to Raiders

On Thursday, both Clinton basketball teams had the opportunity to avenge losses to Midway earlier this week (see related story) and took full advantage as the back-and-forth battle between the squads this season continued, this time with Dark Horse squads getting the sweep.

Girls

Having just faced the Lady Raiders on Tuesday and losing comfortably, the Lady Horses had an immediate chance to get even. Escaping from an early hole, Clinton beat back Midway, 58-54, in a thrilling game that took overtime to decide.

Early on, things looked like they were headed the way of Tuesday’s tilt. Midway raced out to a 14-0 lead in the first three minutes.

Tara Joyner worked inside the paint to open scoring for the Lady Horses, who trailed 16-6 at the end of one.

To get back into the game, it was not a quick run that overwhelmed the Lady Raiders, rather they saw their lead get slowly chipped away at.

Midway managed to hang on to the lead at halftime, 22-18, but the Lady Horses were in control of the momentum.

Having chipped away methodically, CHS took their first lead of the night deep into the third. Clinton erased the Midway advantage in this low scoring third quarter that settled at 28-all.

Powered by Khaliah Chestnutt and Brittany Blackburn, the Lady Horses had a 39-33 lead halfway through the fourth frame.

While two seven point deficits this late in the game seemed especially tough to overcome, Midway was not going to go away easily.

In the final 1:30 of regulation, the Lady Raiders outscored Clinton, 10-3, a run capped off by Kris’shyia McKoy’s buzzer beating three, to tie the game at 47-47 with zeros on the clock.

Overtime mirrored the fourth in a lot of ways. The Lady Horses raced out to a 53-47 lead, but Midway trimmed that to 53-51, with 30 seconds left. No last second buzzer beater was in the offing this time, however, as Clinton notched the 58-54 victory.

Thursday’s win was CHS’ first in conference play. The Lady Horses now sit at 7-12 (1-8). Midway’s loss drops them to 8-9 (2-5).

Boys

In the boys game, behind a boisterous home crowd still buzzing from the girls win, the Dark Horses defeated Midway, 42-32.

The Horses jumped out to a 8-2 run over Midway in the opening moments of the game. Going on a quick run of their own, the Raiders grabbed their first lead at 10-8, before Landon Pearson’s three to end the first out the Horses in front by a point.

Neither squad got much separation throughout the second quarter, either. After being tied at 14-all, the Raiders went into halftime clinging to a slim 22-21 advantage.

As the score said, it was clear that Thursday’s tilt was going in a much different direction than Tuesday’s, which saw Midway rout the Horses, 59-35.

Clinton’s defense was all over the Raiders in the second half. The Horses held Midway to just 10 points throughout the third and fourth quarters. Clinton, meanwhile, doubled that to secure a 42-32 victory over the rival Raiders.

Thursday’s win snapped a six game losing streak for the Horses, notching their first victory in conference action. Clinton improved to 7-12 (1-8), while Midway dropped to 7-10 (1-6).

Clinton and Midway’s next opponent is the West Bladen Knights. The Horses will host West Bladen this Tuesday. Midway, however, traveled to Bladenboro on Friday evening.

Next in the queue for both Clinton and Midway are faceoffs against West Bladen. The Lady Raiders were to travel to the Lady Knights on Friday, before West Bladen heads out to Clinton, this Tuesday.