Lady Tornadoes rally past Midway; Raider boys hang on in OT

With all kinds of scheduling issues to start the 2022 year, Midway was resigned to a little Saturday hoops action as the end of the regular season fast approaches. Hosting Fairmont, the Raider squads split their meetings with the visiting Golden Tornadoes as the Fairmont girls won 49-37 and the Midway boys picking up an exciting overtime win, 56-52.

GIRLS

The first quarter of play was largely controlled by the Lady Raiders, who opened up a 10-0 lead. The Lady Tornadoes looked more like a gentle breeze as their offense sputtered in the opening minutes as it wasn’t until the 2:47 mark that they were able to score their first basket. By then, though, Midway enjoying a cushioned lead and led 16-5 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter got off to a sloppy start that was marred by fouls and turnovers. The score stalled at 16-5 as the teams traded empty possessions. Farimount, though, got a little wind in their sails and scored a quick 6-0 run to make it 16-11 with 3:46 left in the first half. Struggling to find offensive production, the Lady Raiders whistled for timeout, searching for answers. McKenzie Williams finally put Midway on the board in the second quarter but the Golden Tornadoes answered back with an old fashion 3-point play to make it 18-14. From there, though, the Lady Raiders countered with their own run of 7-1 to make it 25-15 at halftime.

Out of the break, the two teams exchanged dueling 3-balls before Fairmont hit a 9-1 run to make it 29-27. Their run continued as they took the lead at 30-29 with 1:15 on the clock. Clearly at a disadvantage with the officiating crew, Midway was out scored 15-4 in the third quarter and trailed for the first time all game, 30-29.

The Lady Raiders were falling apart at the start of the fourth quarter. With fouls mounting for Midway, the Golden Tornadoes were cashing in on the free throw line. Fairmont essentially took over and ran their lead out to double digits. Down the stretch, the Lady Raiders offense just went completely ice cold. I’m the end, the Golden Tornadoes cruised to victory, winning 49-37.

McKenzie Williams led Midway’s effort with 12 points. She was followed by Kris McKoy, who had 11 points, and Rylie Williams with seven points. Mallory Baggett had four points, Morgan Williams had two, and Leah Culbreth had one.

With the loss, the Lady Raiders are now 9-10 overall and 3-6 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. They will be back on the court on Tuesday hosting East Bladen.

BOYS

In the boys game, the Fairmont coach wasn’t messing around. Just 43 seconds into the contest, the Golden Tornadoes whistled for timeout, just moments after Midway’s Wyatt Holland made it a mere 2-0 score. The theme of the night thus far, though, was cold. Fairmont hit an 8-0 run a few possessions later as the Raiders didn’t score a bucket for over 3:00 minutes. Casey Culbreth had the honors of breaking that streak and Holland followed suit with another jumper to make the score 8-6 at the 3:52 mark. The teams then traded scores before Jack Hazelbeck tied things up with a pair of free throws at 10-10 to end the first quarter.

Trey Gregory put Midway back ahead to start off the second quarter, converting two more free throws to make it 12-10. Midway maintained their advantage in the second half, slowly opening up a bit of an advantage. At halftime, the lead was seven as the Raiders led 26-19.

Out of the break, Midway got off to a hot start, hitting a 7-0 to reach their biggest lead of the night at 33-19. The Raiders got a little sloppy to close the third quarter, though, and as a result the Golden Tornadoes made a run. At the end of the third, Midway led 36-28.

Fairmont completed the comeback throughout the fourth quarter, coming all the way back from their previous 14-point deficit to force overtime. The battle remained intense in the overtime period, but the Raiders stood their ground and held on for the 56-52 victory.

Leading scorers for Midway was Davis Williams with 16 points and eight rebounds. Holland had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Gregory had 10 points.

With the win, Midway is now 8-11 overall and 2-7 in league play. The Raiders have three games slated for this week, first off Tuesday at home against East Bladen, followed by another game on Wednesday against West Bladen, then hitting the road with a rematch against Fairmont on Friday.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]