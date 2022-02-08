Hobbton’s ladies track team had an outstanding year, picking up the Carolina 1-A conference championship at Lakewood this past Wednesday.

Said head coach Margie McCullen: “I have to say that assistant coach (Eric) McDonald played a large part in this. He was really good with the runners. He really helped me out. I would not have been able to do this season without him.

“These ladies knew exactly what they want and they went after it,” said McCullen. “They worked really hard and the season was hard enough as it was with Covid. They did an exceptional job with everything they had to go through. They all did a great job, but MaKayla Harris did an exceptional job. She worked really had and went for it. She left it all on the track.”

Former track coach Charles Robertson left early in the winter track season. McCullen had been assisting with track for several years. She reluctantly accepted the head coaching job with help.

She continued, “The boys did a great job as well. We had a small team; but, with what we had, they did a great job.”