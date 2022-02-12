Wildcats, Spartans battle in back-to-back games

Ariyona Spearman goes up for two points in the Spartan win over Hobbton.

Jackson Bizzell goes up for two of his 15 points.

The Hobbton Wildcats and the Union Spartans played back-to-back games Monday and Tuesday evening, splitting the wins. The Spartan girls got wins both nights, with Monday night’s score, 46-40, while Tuesday night’s score was a little more lopsided, at 48-28 Union.

In Tuesday’s game, the Spartan girls jumped out to an 11-5 advantage in the first quarter. They continued to build on that lead in the second finishing with a 29-15 lead. Ariyona Spearman hit a three pointer from center court just at the buzzer ended the quarter. On the boys side, Hobbton won in a rout in both games.

The third quarter saw the Spartans added 13 points to seven for the Wildcats finishing with a 20 point advantage at 42-22. Each team scored six points in the final period for the final, 49-28.

Spearman finished with 26 points. Hailey King had nine points and Cherokee West finished with five.

For the Wildcats, Gracie Jone had 11 points, Isabel Hepworth finished with eight points, and Ciara Bryant had five.

In Monday’s game, Spearman finished with 38 points, King had three and West had three.

For Hobbton, Hepworth had 15 points, Bryant finished with 14 points and Pressley Roesch had six points.

Boys

For the boys, Hobbton dominated both games. They had a 50-point win Monday finishing with a 70-20 score. Tuesday was a 40 point win with the final, 70-30.

Union got the first score less than a minute into the game. Then, the Wildcats took over going on a 16 point streak to 16-2 with 2:03 left in the first quarter. They finished with an 18 point lead at 22-4. They scored 18 points in the second quarter while Union managed to get five points for 40-9 half time lead.

Union came out of the break inspired picking up 15 points in the third quarter. The Wildcats equalled the Spartans with 15 points of their own for a 55-24 lead after three quarters. The Wildcats outscored the Spartan 15-6 in the final quarter for the final score.

For the Wildcats, Jackson Bizzell led the scoring with 15 points. Hulen Bass finished with 10 points. Colby Weeks, who played less than usual, finished with eight points, Josiah McLaurin as Ashawd Wynn finished with seven points each. The rest of the players had two or three points each.

For Union, Rayshawn Moon had 11 points and Tavion Harris had 10.

In Monday night’s game, the Wildcats had four players in double figures. Jameek Joyner led with 12 points. Josiah McLaurin, Colby Weeks, and Bennett Darden had 10 points each. Ashawd Wynn had 9 points, Jackson Bizzell and Greysen Tart had six each.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]