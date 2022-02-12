Midway girls topple West Bladen; Boys come up short

It was Senior Night at Midway High School on Wednesday as the Raider basketball teams hosted West Bladen to close out their slate of home basketball games. In the girls game, the Lady Raiders came away victorious, earning the 34-13 victory, but for the Midway boys, they just couldn’t keep pace the Knights slipped away, winning 59-52.

Girls

Having won the last game by 31 points, Midway didn’t get off to the start they had quite expected. West Bladen took an early 2-0 lead and it wasn’t until around the 5:00 mark that the Lady Raiders found their first points. After a freebie by Rylie Williams and layup by Kris McKoy, Midway took a 3-2 lead. Offense was lacking for both teams in the early going as 3-2 remained the score after five minutes of play. Down the stretch, McKoy added a pair of free throws and the Lady Raiders led 5-4 after one quarter of play.

As the second quarter got underway, Anaya West hit back-to-back baskets for Midway and their lead reached 10-4. The Lady Knights, meanwhile, were suffering a drought. They had been stuck on four points since way back in the first quarter and only one made free throw was all their offense could muster through the first five minutes of the second quarter. With 1:42 on the clock, consecutive baskets for Midway propelled their lead to 14-5, producing a timeout from West Bladen, who was still sitting on just one point for the second quarter. The Lady Raiders ended up out scoring the Lady Knights 16-1 in the second quarter and the score was 21-5 at halftime.

Still the only points that the Lady Knights could muster were free throws. They scored two more free throws at the halfway point of the third quarter, but Midway was putting up field goals. With 3:15 on the clock, the lead was at 27-7

There wasn’t much of a change in the flow of the game down the stretch and as a result, the Lady Raiders celebrated the Senior Night victory, 34-13.

Seniors Rylie Williams and Kris McKoy led the scoring for Midway, putting up 11 and 10 points respectively. West finished with five points.

Midway is now 10-11 overall and 4-7 in league play. They were set to conclude the regular season on Friday at Fairmont.

Boys

The first quarter was a dead heat with the teams exchanging three point baskets right from the get-go. Midway gained the upper hand with a 6-3 lead but West Bladen quickly tied things back up at 6-6. After they, the score rested at that tally for a good duration of the period until the teams each scored at the close of the period to make it 8-8 after one.

The second quarter saw the Knights gain a little separation throughout the quarter, but they couldn’t quite make a clean getaway. Leading 19-12, Wyatt Holland capped of a 6-0 run for Midway with a three pointer that made it 19-18. Then, with 15.3 left in the half, Davis Williams tied things up at 21-21 with a free throw. That’s how the first half ended with the teams deadlocked in this tight Senior Night battle.

Three-pointers were on the menu in the third quarter, especially for West Bladen. The contest remained close throughout the third, but the Knights got got from beyond the arc as the quarter wound down and opened up a nine point advantage, leading 42-33.

Their got shooting carried over to the fourth as another 3-ball put the lead at double-digits. Midway, though, hit a run of their own. They hit a 9-3 run and got back to within 45-42 with 4:08 on the clock, forcing back-to-back timeouts. The Knights, however, continued to make a living from three-point land. Back-to-back threes jolted the lead right back to 51-42 as the Raiders spent yet another timeout with 3:01 left in the game. Midway was unable to mount another significant run as West Bladen went on to claim the victory, 59-52.

Leading scorers for the Raiders were Davis Williams with 13 points, Wyatt Holland with 11 points, and Casey Culbreth with 10. Tripp Westbrook had nine points, Warren Naylor had five, and Trey Gregory had four.

Midway is now 8-13 overall and 2-9 in league play. They were slated to take on Fairmont on Friday in the regular season finale.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]