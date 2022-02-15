Matthis 17th in state for 100-yard butterfly

Pictured, from left, are: back row — Coach Lillie Turlington, Emma Stone, Marlee Johnson, Kenzy Yang, Charlotte Leak, Jase Westerbeek and Michael Miller; and front row: Alex Gomez, Peyton Matthis, Celeste Castrejon, Stefanie Flores-Carias, Amelia Miller, Emily Baggett, Zoey Brewer, Sofia Fleury and Coach Ken Yang.

Sampson County high schools were represented by Clinton and Midway high school swim teams this year. Despite losing six weeks in the water for training due to pool malfunction, many swimmers continued to stay fit on their own with dry land work or travel to other pools out of town to train individually.

Midway swimmers included three men: senior Jaden Bradshaw, sophomore Holden Sinclair and freshman Lucas Ryther, and one woman, Sharon Nettrour. Each are competent in all four competitive strokes (butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle) and scoring points for Midway against much larger teams. Jaden displayed hard fought races throughout the season. Holden brought length and speed. Lucas went from almost being cut to becoming one of the fastest swimmers in the county. Sharon was Midway’s one-woman swimming machine capable of scoring points in every event she swam.

The novice swimmers from Clinton were three seniors: Emily Baggett, Zoey Brewer and Trinity Calix, who all quickly learned the four competitive strokes (butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle). Sophomore Emma Stone, junior Marlee Johnson, and senior Celeste Castrejon provided quality swims and points in both their individual and relay events helping Clinton to another winning season.

Clinton High School sent six women and all four men to 1A/2A East Regional Championships on Feb. 4.

The women’s medley relay team included a beautiful 50-yard butterfly leg by sophomore Sofia Fleury and a ferocious breaststroke by senior Amelia Miller, but the relay was unfortunately disqualified for another swimmer possibly leaving to early in transition. Video footage submitted by several spectators disputed the call, but North Carolina high school swimming does not accept video challenges.

This seemed to give the 200-freestyle relay even more motivation and they burst to 8th place in the east with fast swimming by sophomore Stefani Flores-Carias, Amelia Miller, junior Charlotte Leak, andsophomore Kenzy Yang.

Flores-Carias also finished 9th in the 200-yard individual medley (IM) with a time of 3:00.95 and 15th in the 100-yard backstroke (1.19.99)

Kenzy Yang raced to 11th in the 50-yard freestyle 28.74, beat that time in her anchor leg on the 200-yard freestyle relay at 28.04, then finished the night in 13th place for the 100-yard breaststroke with at time of 1:22.98.

On the men’s side, senior Alex Gomez, junior Peyton Matthis, sophomore Jase Westerbeek, and freshman Michael Miller swam the seasons’ fastest 200 freestyle relay finishing 10th in the east with a time of 1:54.11 dropping a whopping 8 seconds.

Jase Westerbeek was 19th in the 50-yard freestyle with a speedy 26.01 second race.

Peyton Matthis had an impressive 7th place finish in the 200-yard IM at 2:26.01 dropping 5 seconds, and then topped the championship meet off with a fourth-place finish in the 100 yard butterfly at a personal best 1:01.64 sending him as the sole representative from Sampson County to the state championship meet Saturday, Feb. 12. He finished with the 17th fastest time in the state for the championship meet, beating numerous swimmers who swim year-round without lack of pool time.