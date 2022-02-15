Rebels earn season sweep over Wildcats in three meetings

Jameek Joyner goes up in traffic for two of his 12 points.

The Hobbton Wildcats hosted rival North Duplin on Thursday night with the visiting Rebels getting a perfect sweep. The JV score was 55-50 in favor of North Duplin while the Rebel girls won 45-21 and the boys earning a 65-48 win over the Wildcats. This was the third time the Wildcats and the Rebels have met with one early season non-conference match up and two conference games. North Duplin has won all three games.

JV

The JV game was the closet of the evening. Hobbton went on a 7-2 run to open the game. However, the determined Rebels closed the score ending the first quarter 15-9. The Wildcats kept it close tying the score twice at 15 all and 18 all before the Rebels open up their lead. The score at the half was 26-21, Rebels.

The teams traded scores for much of the third quarter with the Rebels finishing the third quarter with a five point lead at 38-33. Midway the final quarter the Wildcats had pulled to within one point at 46-45, Rebels. With two minutes left, the Wildcats were again trailing by one point at 47-46. In the waning minutes, the Rebels pulled away again for the win.

Girls

The girls game was North Duplin all the way. By the end of the first quarter they had a 19-2 lead on the Lady Wildcats. Their scoring slowed in the second quarter as they only scored three points as the Lady Wildcats picked up 11 points. The Lady Wildcats were trailing 22-13 at the half.

The third quarter saw a Rebel surge as they scored 14 points while the Lady Wildcats managed to get two points for a 36-15 lead. The final quarter was much the same with the Rebels scoring nine points while the Wildcats picked up six points.

For the Wildcats, Ciara Bryant led the scoring with 11 points. Nicole Hernandez and Isabel Hepworth had four points each.

For the Rebels, Reece Outlaw had 21 points. Tateyawana Faison had eight points, Starr Jaco and Meghan Martin had seven each.

Boys

In the night cap, the Wildcats kept it close with the Rebels leading 14-13 after the first quarter. By halftime, the Rebels had opened the game up leading with a by seven points at 31-24. In the third quarter, the Rebels picked up 12 points as the Wildcats managed eight points for a 43-33 advantage. The Rebels opened up the fourth quarter scoring 23 points while the Wildcats got 15 points to finish at 66-48, Rebels.

For the Wildcats, Josiah McLaurin led the scoring with 15 points. Jameek Joyner followed with 12 points. Bennett Darden had seven, Colby Weeks had six and Ashawd Wynn had five.

For the Rebels, Dujuan Armwood had 31 points. Levi George followed with 18 points.

