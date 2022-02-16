Middle school teams crowned; Midway runners-up

It was Sampson Middle School and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School who took the middle school basketball championships for the girls and boys, respectively. Sampson Middle overcame an early deficit to go on to win, while Roseboro-Salemburg cruised in a rout, both teams taking their titles over Midway.

Girls

The Lady Dark Horses and Lady Raiders squared off for the girl’s middle school tournament championship, with Sampson Middle taking the crown over Midway.

The first quarter started out slow, but the Raiders led 4-1 at the end of one quarter. The Dark Horses would start the second quarter on a 3-0 run to tie the score at 4 and, from there, the teams would trade buckets as the halftime score would be 8-8. The third quarter was a turnover fest for the Raiders and the Dark Horses would take advantage as they would go on a 9-1 run in the third quarter, but the Raiders would get two free throws at the end to make it 17-11 Dark Horses.

The fourth quarter would be all Horses as they get up by as many as 14, but the Raiders would not go quietly as they would apply some pressure and cut the score to nine, but time ran out on the Raiders as Sampson Middle would win 32-23.

Boys

The boys game saw the Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School Leopards and the Midway Raiders squared off for the championship, with the Leopards running away for the title.

The two teams traded buckets early as it would be 5-all, but the Leopards would go on a 7-0 run to end the first quarter, making the score 12-5 in favor of the Leopards. The second quarter was all Leopards, who took a 26-12 advantage into halftime.

The third quarter would be much of the same as Roseboro-Salemburg would lead 40-18 at the end of three. The fourth quarter was much of the same, as the Leopards closed the deal with a 53-27 win to claim the title.