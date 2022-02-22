North Duplin, Rosewood take conference tourney titles

Lakewood’s girls tied with North Duplin for regular season at 9-1 each. They came in second in the tournament.

Josiah McLaurin gets up for a jumper for two of his 12 points.

Gwendolyn King goes up for two points over Tateyawna Faison.

In the Carolina 1-A Conference Championship games Friday night, the North Duplin Rebels girls got the best of the Lakewood Leopards, finishing with a 66-48 win. The Leopards and the Rebels finished the regular season tied for first place with a 9-1 conference record losing to each other.

The Leopards travel to North Duplin Tuesday night for a rematch in the first round of the state playoffs.

In the night cap, the Hobbton Wildcats lost to Rosewood by 10 points 46-36. The Wildcats were missing their spark plug and one of their leading scorers as Colby Weeks suffered a broken arm in the game with North Duplin Thursday night.

Girls

The Lady Rebels doubled the score on the Leopards jumping out to a 12-6 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Rebels outscored the Leopards 11-8 for a 23-14 lead at the break.

The Leopards had a very productive third quarter closing to within one point at 28-27 after three quarters of play. Early in the final quarter, the Leopards tied the score at 29, all. The Rebels, then, score four unanswered points get the lead back. The Leopards were in the game from that point on keeping inside a five point deficit. At one point they pulled within three points at 39-36 before the Rebels slowly rebuilt what became an insurmountable lead to take the game.

For the Leopards, Gwendolyn King had 23 points and Rilya Mitchell had 12 points.

Reece Outlaw led the Rebels with 20 points. Addy Higginbotham had 13 and Tateyawna Faison had eight.

Boys

For three quarters, the Wildcats were very competitive giving up 23 points. In the final quarter, they gave up 23 points. Rosewood jumped out to a 9-4 lead on the Wildcats with a 7-2 run in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Wildcats dominated the scoring holding the Eagles scoreless for a 15-9 lead at the halftime break. Late in the third quarter, the score was tied twice at 17, all and 19, all. The Wildcats led after three quarter at 24-23. In the final quarter, Rosewood dominated. The Wildcat’s inside game fell apart.

Ashawd Wynn led the Wildcat scoring effort with 13 points. Close behind was Josiah McLaurin with 12 points and Jameek Joyner had seven points.

In Thursday night’s semifinals, the Hobbton Wildcats ended North Duplin’s season with a 53-49 win. In that game, Josiah McLaurin finished with 16 points. Bennett Darden had 13 points and Jameek Joyner had 10 points.

“I’m really proud of the team,” commented Hobbton coach Brandon Beasley. “It’s never fun to come in second, but we all grew from the experience. I couldn’t ask for a better coaching staff, or a better group of guys to coach. It’s been a great season!”

The Wildcat season ended with that loss even though finished second in the conference, they didn’t make the state playoffs.

The Wildcats ended the season with an 8-4 record for second place in the conference.