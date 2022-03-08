Wildcats win two straight to kick off season

Tommy Herring, an HHS alumnus and President of Hog Slat, Inc., threw out the first pitch to start the game.

Coming off a 15-0 win Wednesday at Pender, the Hobbton Wildcats’ baseball team opened their home season with an impressive 8-3 win over Spring Creek on Thursday evening.

To open the action, Tommy Herring, an HHS alumnus and President of Hog Slat, Inc., threw out the first pitch to start the game. Hog Slat, Inc. is the top sponsor for the upcoming Baseball Spring Training Camp.

The winning pitcher for the Wildcats was Walker Thornton, who pitched the first four innings and getting seven strikeouts against two runs and no errors. Garrett Britt came in pitching two innings with five strikeouts giving up one hit with no errors. Nate McLamb got the save with no hits and two strikeouts.

Nick Mailhot was one for four with two RBIs. Walker Thornton was one for three with tow RBIs. Bennett Darden was two for four with one RBI and two doubles. Chase Bland was two for four with one RBI and a double. Cole Weeks was one for three with one RBI and one double.

“We have a very young team experience wise,” commented Hobbton coach Jason Fussell. “But, we showed a lot of growth during this game and were able to see some areas to grow. We had big inning that opened up the game and our defense did well for this early in the year.”