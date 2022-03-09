Lady Raiders take softball win; baseball, soccer fall

Matthew Barefoot made an appearance on Friday night as the Midway Baseball, Softball, and Soccer teams hosted to nearby frenemy Triton in non-conference spring sports action. The bright spot of the night was the Lady Raiders triumphing over the Lady Hawks on the softball field, but for the girls soccer team, they suffered their first loss of the season while the Raider boys dropped their second-straight straight game.

Soccer

Midway entered the contest at 2-0 and while Triton came in at 2-1. The Lady Hawks used an early goal to get going and never looked back as they took down the Lady Raiders,

4-1.

Triton didn’t take long to get on the scoreboard as Mckenna Moore found he back of the net on a great pass from Camryn Conway just a minute and forty-eight seconds into the contest. Later, Carleigh Parker made it 2-0 on a corner kick pass from Conway with 4:52 left before halftime.

Midway got on the board late in first half when Rachel Eldridge found the back of the net with 43.0 left to go

The second half was all Triton as Moore connected with the back of the net again on a pass from Parker 9:16 into the second half. After that, the Lady Hawks struck one more time, this time off the foot of Emma Stanley on a pass from Bianca Gonzalez.

This achieved the games final score of 4-1 as Midway suffered its first loss of the season.

“Third game this week, the girls were tired. Some little things we have got to work on like ball control and passing. They were really fast, which hurt us tonight.” Midway coach Anna Naylor stated

The Raider are now 2-1 on the season and will be back in action Tuesday night as they travel to old conference foe East Duplin. Game time is set for 6:30 P.M.

Softball

A thrilling game was unfolding in the early going of this contest as a defensive showdown was underway. The first three innings produced a 0-0 score but things took a dramatic shift in the top of the fourth inning. Triton cracked the scoreboard first after an errant throw to first base turned what should’ve been an easy out into an RBI 3-bagger. Midway was unable to get out of this jam, but now trailing 1-0 seemed monumental due to how the game had been played up to this point.

That all changed in the bottom half of the inning, however, as the Lady Raiders countered with three runs of their own.

Kasey Calcutt provided the tying run and Krista McLean and Mallory Baggett also all crossed the plate to put Midway up 3-1.

Midway doubled that score with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth with Jaycee Byrd, Lainey Hughes, and Cassidy King all coming across the plate to make it 6-1.

Triton was able to get back one run, but that was all as Midway celebrated the 6-2 victory.

Byrd, McLean, and Kelsey Harris all recording hits for the Lady Raiders in their victory.

Midway was now 1-1 overall and was slated for a road trip to East Duplin on Tuesday.

Baseball

Former State Champion, MVP, and Player of the Year Matthew Barefoot was honored in the pregame of Friday’s game as his jersey was retired and displayed on the outfield wall. For most of this game, Midway led the way with a 5-1 advantage, but a massive collapse in the top of the sixth inning saw that lead crumble and Triton escape with a 7-5 victory.

The Raiders leaped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, seemingly on their way to rout of their friends just up Highway 421. That was not the case at all, however, as that was all the scoring Midway was going to do.

For the Hawks, they got a run back in the top of the third to make it 5-1, followed by one more in the top of the sixth to make it 5-2.

Then, an absolute hitting spree unfolded for Triton in the top of the seventh with base-hit after base-hit finding their way into the outfield. With the score tied at 5-5, the Hawks had runners on second and third with two outs. A two-strike base-hit just inside the right-field line proved to be the dagger as both runs scored for Triton’s 7-5 advantage. Midway was unable to answer in the bottom of the seventh as the game concluded in disappoint for the home team.

Casey Culbreth, Hunter Tyndall, and Grant Barefoot were credited with three hits for Midway.

The road for the Raiders, who are now 0-2 to start the season, wasn’t getting any easier with a trip to East Duplin on the line on Tuesday.

Cade Hewlett contributed to this story. Reach Daron Barefoot at [email protected]