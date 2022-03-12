Raiders look for another State Championship appearance

The Midway Golf Team is once again out to a hot start, taking two wins early in the season as they begin their push in search of another NCHSAA State Championship appearance.

So far this season, Logan Atkins and Caden Hodges are putting up strong numbers for the Raiders. In the first matchup at Sandy Ridge last Monday, Atkins finished with a score of 67 while Hodges posted a score of 71. Kaison Marley and John Michael Best finished with 86 apiece, giving Midway a grand total of 310 for the round.

This past Monday, the Raiders were back on the course for their second conference match of the season. Again, Midway won this golf match, which was held at at Scothurst Golf Course in Lumber Bridge, with a team score of 320.

Atkins again led the way with a score of 71, followed by Hodges with 78, Jack Hazelback shot 85, and Marley rounded out the Top 4 with an 86.

Now at 2-0 on the season, the Raiders will hit the course again, this time at Coharie Country Club in Clinton. They will take on conference foes West Bladen, East Bladen, Fairmont, Red Springs, St. Pauls, and Clinton, who will be the host school of this match up. Tee time is 1 p.m.

