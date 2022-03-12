On February 3, Davis Williams participated in the North Carolina state FFA Truck and Tractor Driving competitions for Midway High School. The event was held during the Southern Farm show at the Hunt Horse Complex of the State Fair grounds in Raleigh, during which Williams placed first overall in the state in both of these events. This was the first known time that both events have been won by the same person in the same year. Williams, a junior at Midway, also participates athletically for the Raiders as a member of the Basketball and Baseball teams.