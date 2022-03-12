Volleyball, football players to represent Monarchs

In a recent signing day held at Clinton High School, three standout Dark Horse student-athletes signed to continue their athletic career at the collegiate level. Carrie Jordan, Miguel Menendez, and Elijah Kirby, all committed to play college ball for nearby Methodist University.

Carrie Jordan

Jordan has been a member of the varsity volleyball team since her sophomore year, when head coach Jennifer Edgerton decided to elevate her from junior varsity, where her main position on the team was libero.

Edgerton was effusive in her praise of Jordan. “Carrie was one of my best players from a coaching standpoint. She was just so coachable.” Edgerton said. She then went on to compliment Jordan’s work ethic at Clinton High School. “I knew when I first saw her abilities in the ninth grade that there was something special about her,” the head coach concluded.

Miguel Menendez

Menendez played four years for the Dark Horses. He started at center for his junior and senior seasons, a position that his coach acknowledged does not get enough credit.

“I have probably never seen a transformation of a kid, building himself into a football player,” remarked head coach Cory Johnson. “Miguel took all the reps seriously, never quit, and put in extra time to make himself better.”

Johnson went on to say that Menendez possessed three things he needed to go onto college football: he is a good person, a good student, and has fantastic athletic ability.

Johnson went on to praise Menendez as a role model: “He is an awesome example for the rest of my players, that with enough hard work, you too can make a name for yourself.”

Elija Kirby

Like Jordan and Menendez, Elijah Kirby also signed to play for Methodist University. In addition to football, he competes in two other sports for the Dark Horses: basketball and track.

“Eli is one of the most well-mannered students that I have ever been around. That is a testament to his parents and how he was raised. That will serve him well,” Johnson said.

Kirby was described as a player who saw action in many different positions during his time with the Clinton Football Program. Quarterback, running back, and corner is a sample of the positions he filled for the Dark Horses. “Eli is a very versatile player. Methodist has definitely got them a good one for the future,” Johnson concluded.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]