Hobbton 5-0-1 early in soccer season

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats soccer team picked up a non-conference win against South Lenoir Monday night, coming away with a 9-1 win at home.

The Wildcats picked up five goals in the first half and four in the second. Scoring for the Wildcats were Josie Blackman with one goal, Makayla Esquivel with one goal and two assists, McKayla Harris with two goals and one assist, Nicole Hernandez with two goals, Mariana Sada with three goals, Monica Hernandez with three assists, and Camila Hernandez with an assist.

“It was a good game,” commented Hobbton coach Eric McDonald. “We scored nine goals. In the second half, we tried to focus more on passing and moving the ball around getting players more confident about their feet. We, also, allowed other players to get some minutes. Overall it was a good game. We could have played better but we are still early in the season with a lot of time to go. We will take it one day at a time,” he concluded.

Following Monday’s game, Hobbton took down Neuse Charter by another big margin, winning 9-0. In that game, Harris and Nicole Hernandez had three goals apiece, Camila Hernandez, Cristal Carillo, and Monica Hernandez all had one goal each.

Hobbton was now 5-0-1 overall, pending a matchup on Friday night against winless Heide Trask.

