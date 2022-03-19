Hobbton looks to rebound against Rosewood

Loden Bradshaw goes after a base runner after getting a line drive to the third base area.

The Hobbton Wildcats sluggers lost a tight game Monday night against South Lenoir. The final score was 8-6.

The Wildcats went up 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning. After holding South scoreless in the top of the second, the Wildcats picked up a run in the bottom of the inning for a 3-1 lead. The third was scoreless for both teams.

South got the hot bats, helped by a couple of Hobbton errors, and scored five runs for a 6-2 lead. The Wildcats remained scoreless in the bottom of the fourth but picked up one run in the their half of the fifth. Both teams picked up two scores in the sixth making it an 8-6 game. Neither team would score in the final inning, leaving that score there as the game went final.

Offensively for the Wildcats, Nick Mailhot was three for four with 2 runs scored. Bennett Darden was two for four with two RBIs. Walker Thornton was one for three with one RBI. Chase Bland was one for four with one RBI.

Walker Thornton started the game with Cole Weeks, Conner Grimes, Garrett Britt and Bennett Darden spending time on the mound. The Wildcats allowed four hits, struck out nine and allowed one earned run.

“We played good enough to win tonight against a talented South Lenoir team,” commented Hobbton head coach coach Jason Fussell. “We must do a better job on the defensive side of the ball. Errors really cost us tonight. Offensively we had a good night.”

Following Monday’s loss, the Wildcats went on to drop two more games later in the week: a 12-5 loss to North Duplin on Wednesday and a 3-2 loss to West Bladen on Thursday.

Hobbton is now 2-4 overall, suffering four straight losses after starting out 2-0. They’ll be back at home on Tuesday, hosting Rosewood.

