Lady Titans triumphant with 14-2 win over Lady Horses

The Clinton softball team entered Thursday night’s contest with one of their best starts to a season at 6-0. Enjoing so much success early in the season, the Lady Horses put that record up against visiting Heide Trask. Unfortonately for the home team, they were unable to generate much offense and the Lady Titans disrupted their mojo as Clinton fell 14-2.

Trask proved early in the contest that they would pose a significant challenge for the Lady Dark Horses.

Two errors and a sacrifice bunt brought home three runs for Trask in their half of the first inning. Clinton did not have as much success with their first crack at the bats. Going three up, three down, the Lady Dark Horses trailed 3-0 after one.

The Lady Titans, meanwhile, continued their strong start. Trask was undoubtedly aided by errors, which continued to plague the Clinton defense. Tacking on three more runs in the second, the visitors now owned a 6-0 advantage as things were coming apart for the Lady Dark Horses.

That score held until Clinton finally got some offense going in the bottom of the fourth. Hanna Locklear singled to right field with one out, sending Avery Evans home, to put Clinton on the board.

The Lady Dark Horses scratched another run across the plate by the fifth inning, but the Lady Titans earned one of their own to keep it at a five run game, 7-2.

Things really went south for Clinton during the sixth inning. Trask’s lead only grew as the game winded down. With nothing going Clinton’s way, by the end of the game the Lady Titans had claimed a 14-2 victory and downed the Horses for the first time this season.

Now at 6-1 overall, the Lady Horses had a chance to start a new streak on Friday, hosting Fairmont.

