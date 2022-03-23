Midway sweeps Red Devils

It was a big night for the spring sports teams of Midway High School when they hosted Red Springs in SAC-7 Conference play. The Lady Raiders softball and soccer teams got a pair of crushing victories over the Lady Red Devils while the Midway baseball team also earned a solid win. This was the second time these two teams met up this week with the Raider teams taking commanding victories in each contest.

Soccer

The Lady Raiders opened up conference play this week they traveled to Red Springs on Tuesday before hosting the Lady Red Devils on Friday. Midway took home a pair of victories, winning 9-0 Tuesday and 8-0 Friday.

The Lady Raiders opened up the scoring 7:24 seconds into the game when Rachel Eldridge found the back of the net on a pass from Madissen Cannady. Then, it only took Midway one minute four seconds to find the back of the net again as this time it was Joana Terron who scored on a corner kick pass from Lana Rhodes.

2-0 was the halftime score before a second-half explosion really jolted the scoring. The Lady Raiders were beneficiaries of an own goal to start the second half, getting the 7:40 into the half. Midway then found the back of the net again when Cannady made it 4-0 with a little over 29 minutes left. They scored again with a little under 18 minutes to play as Lana Rhodes connected to make it 5-0. Then, three more goals were knocked in, all by Eldridge who took assists from Morgan Naylor, Cannady, and Rhodes.

“My girls really fought hard and played as a team,” Midway head coach Anna Naylor stated. “They played with a lot of effort. There were some things in the first half I didn’t like and I challenged the girls to fix those things and they did in the second half. Still some things we’ve got to work on, but all in all, I am really proud of my team.”

With the win the Lady Raiders improve to 4-2 on the year and 2-0 in the SAC-7 Conference. They were back in action on Tuesday night as they welcomed conference foe St. Pauls and then on Wednesday night they step out of conference play, welcoming the Lady Knights on Northern Nash. Game time is set for 6 P.M.

Softball

Over on the softball field, it was a dominating effort for Midway as the Lady Raiders crushed the Lady Red Devils, 28-0. The game only went four innings, concluding with Red Springs stepping off the field and throwing in the white towel.

Midway scored five runs in the first inning, followed by a pair of 8-run innings in the second and third, and finally securing another seven in the forth.

Midway tallied 23 hits on the night with Glenna McLamb securing a team-high five hits. Jaycie Byrd and Rylie Williams were right behind her with four hits apiece, followed by Kelcey Harris and Eva McLamb with three, Bella Barefoot, Cassidy King, and Anna Hargrove with two, and Krista McLean, Leah Culbreth, and Jordyn Christopher all with one hit.

On the mound, McLamb recorded a perfect game, tallying eight strikeouts against 12 batters.

With the win, the Lady Raiders are 4-2 overall and 2-0 in SAC-7 Conference play. They are slated for a pair games against St. Pauls this week, hosting the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday before traveling to their yard on Friday.

Game times are set for 6:30.

Baseball

Rounding out the night, the Midway baseball team completed the sweep of their foes, earning a 5-1 victory. The Raiders jumped out to a 3-0 through the first couple of innings before the Red Devils earned one back in the top of the fourth, making it 3-1. Midway, though, added a couple of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 5-1 and that’s where things finished as Midway picked up their second win of the year.

Carson Barefoot had two hits to lead the Raiders and Grant Barefoot, Casey Culbreth, and John McLamb all had one hit apiece.

Midway is now 2-4 overall with a pair of contests against St. Pauls this week as the Raiders look to get back to .500 – a mark they’re not used to seeing themselves below.

Game times are set for 6:30.

Cade Hewlett contributed to this story. Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]