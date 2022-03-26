Lady Wildcats defeat Rosewood, fall to Neuse Charter in split week

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats soccer team continued their winning ways on Tuesday afternoon, taking down conference foe Rosewood 5-1.

Scoring for the Wildcats were Nicole Hernandez with two goals, Mckayla Harris with two goals and one assist, Makayla Esquivel with one goal, Camila Hernandez with one assist, and Monica Hernandez with one assist. Following that game, Hobbton returned to the field on Thursday, tangling with another Carolina 1A Conference foe, the Neuse Charter Lady Cougars. For the first time this season, the Lady Wildcats walked off the field in defeat as the Lady Cougars eked out a 1-0 victory. This was also Hobbton’s first shutout of the season.

Now at 7-1-1 overall and 1-1 in league play, Hobbton will host Lakewood on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]