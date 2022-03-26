Wildcats rally for 15-9 victory

The Hobbton Wildcats baseball team got back on the winning track Tuesday night with a 15-9 conference win over a good Rosewood team.

The first two innings saw both teams get on base but were unable to get anyone across the plate. In the top of the third, Rosewood jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but on the Wildcats side of the inning, they closed the margin to a one run advantage at 4-3.

In the fourth, both teams picked up three runs for a 7-6 Rosewood advantage. Then in the fifth, Hobbton shut down the Eagles offense while having a huge inning, scoring five runs for an 11-7 advantage.

After holding Rosewood scoreless in the top of the sixth, the Wildcats added four more runs, making it 15-7. Finally, in the top of the seventh, the Eagles managed to get two more runs for the final score of 15-9.

Statistically, Nate McLamb was 2-for-4 with three runs and three stolen bases. Walker Thornton was one for three with one RBI, Nick Mailhot was two-for-three with three Runs and one RBI, Bennett Darden had three RBI’s, Chase Bland was one-for-four with two RBI’s and Loden Bradshaw was three for four with two RBI’s.

Defensively, Walker Thornton got the win, pitching five innings and allowing two earned runs and striking out four. Cole Weeks was credited with the save with 1.2 innings pitched with no hits and no strikeouts. Nate McLamb pitched .1 innings.

“We played a long, tough game tonight with a powerful Rosewood team,” commented Hobbton coach Jason Fussell. “In three of our previous four games we have been winning going into the fourth and lost it with errors and mistakes of inexperience. Tonight we still had the bad inning but were able to rebound and play through it. Tonight was a quality win as we head into a tough Carolina Conference schedule.”

Hobbton is now 3-4 overall and 1-0 in league play, pending a game on Thursday at Neuse Charter.

