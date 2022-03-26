Dark Horses earn dominating wins in Baseball, Softball, and Soccer

The Clinton Dark Horses played host to Red Springs on Tuesday evening, hosting the Lady Red Devils in women’s soccer, softball, and baseball. Clinton brought out the broom, sweeping their conference foe in all three contests.

Soccer

At the Dark Horse Soccer Complex, Clinton put on an absolute clinic. The Lady Dark Horses scored early and extremely often on their way to a 12-goal first half performance. Clinton had several players to tally goals, but sophomore Sophia Jackson lead the effort with three goals. She also tacked on one assist. Zoey Brewer and AP Sinclair each contributed two goals, with Sinclair also adding two assists and Brewer adding one assist. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Dark Horses was Bridgette Rentz, Caroline Holland, Ally Sutter, and Judith Meza all getting one goal each. Clinton is now 5-2 overall and 1-0 in league play, pending a trip to Red Springs on Friday. Next week, Clinton will take on St. Pauls on Tuesday and Friday, traveling to take on the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday before hosting them on Friday.

Softball

Clinton softball went into Tuesday experiencing a dominant start to conference play, outscoring their opponents 28-2 in two games. That offense bled over into the match against Red Springs, a contest in which the Lady Dark Horses emerged in victory, winning 10-0.

Three up, three down greeted the visitors in the opening half of the first inning. Clinton junior Hanna Locklear opened the scoring with her single that brought home two runs for the Horses. Two groundouts provided the final outs to get Red Springs out of the inning.

Four more runs came across for the Lady Dark Horses in the second, lifting them to a comfortable 6-0 advantage.

Continued stellar pitching from Lily Wilson kept the Lady Red Devils from reaching base, let alone scoring.

A combined four more runs in the fourth and fifth innings put Clinton at the mercy rule threshold, securing a 3-0 start to the conference season.

Statistical leaders for Clinton were Avery Evans and Locklear each with two hits. Daria Chavis, Kayley Bass, Zoey Avery, Khaliah Chestnutt, and Lily Wilson all had one hit apiece.

Unfortunately for Clinton, they suffered their second loss of the season on Wednesday at the hands of East Duplin, falling 8-7.

Pending a rematch with Red Springs on Friday, the Lady Dark Horses are now 8-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play. They have a pair of games slated next week against St. Paul, first travelling on Tuesday before returning home on Friday. Before that, however, Clinton and Hobbton will battle it out at Clinton on Monday. Game times are 6 p.m.

Baseball

Coming off three straight losses, Clinton baseball was searching for a positive note. They finally found it on Tuesday as the Dark Horses took down the Red Devils, 9-2.

Early on, the teams kept pace with one another. Two runs apiece left the contest tied after one complete but Clinton notched another in the second to take a 3-2 lead.

Jaxon Smith, on the bump for CHS, left Red Springs scoreless for the rest of the game.

In addition, the Dark Horses offense provided Smith with more run support in the third. A hit by pitch to open the inning put a runner aboard with no outs. Another Red Springs error eventually brought two runs home for Clinton.

By the fifth, CHS was in firm control with a 7-2 lead that increased by two, before the final out of the game, sealing the deal with a 9-2 final score.

Leading the effort was sophomore Jeffery Arnette with three hits and an RBI. Dawson smith contributed one hit and one RBI while Alex Evans had one hit and three RBIs. Will Bass concluded the action with two hits.

Tuesday’s win gave Clinton their third win of the relatively young season. Unfortunately for the Dark Horses, though, they absorbed another loss on Wednesday, falling 4-3 at the hands of East Duplin.

Overall, they stand at 3-7 overall and 1-2 in league play, pending another face off against Red Springs that was set for Friday. Next week for Clinton, the Dark Horses will tangle with Hobbton on Monday before a pair of games against St. Pauls on Tuesday and Friday.

