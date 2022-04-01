Dark Horses earn baseball, softball wins over visiting Wildcats

Starting off a new week of the season, the Dark Horses welcomed Hobbton High School to the baseball and softball diamond this past Monday. By the end of both contests, Clinton had comfortably swept the Wildcats in both events to improve on their overall records.

Baseball

The top of inning one sawDark Horses starter Jaxon Smith send the Wildcats back to their dugout without having cracked the scoreboard. By contrast, the Clinton put together a four-run bottom of the first. Having given up another

run in the second, Hobbton now faced a five run deficit before their first good scoring opportunity presented itself.

Scratching across two runs in the third inning, the Wildcats now trailed 5-2, but the home team Dark Horses really broke the game open in the bottom half of the frame, scoring four more runs to grab a 9-2 advantage. There was no touching the Clinton lead for Hobbton, who fell at the end of seven by the score of 12-4.

Jeffrey Arnette lead the way for the Dark Horses with three hits in the contest. Jaxson Smith, Dawson Smith, Blake Smith, Oscar Rodriguez-Marin all had two hits for the Clinton and Will Bass had one hit.

For Hobbton, Bennett Darden had three hits and Nate McLamb had one.

This win moves Clinton 5-6 (2-2) on the season. Hobbton, meanwhile, fell to 3-6 (1-1).

Softball

The Lady Dark Horses softball team continued their strong start to the season as well on Monday, though, things started off nip and tuck between the Clinton and Hobbton. Both squads saw three runs come across home plate in the first inning, knotting the game at 3-3. The Lady Dark Horses doubled their first inning output through the second and third frames behind a strong performance from Carrie Jordon, who tallied five hits.

After the three-run first inning for Hobbton, Clinton pitcher Lily Wilson kept the Wildcats scoreless until the fifth, where she gave up one more run. By the end, the Lady Dark Horses had claimed an 11-5 victory over Hobbton.

Monday’s win put Clinton at 10-2 overall and 4-0 in league play for the season, their best start in recent memory. On the flip side, Hobbton dropped to 1-7 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]