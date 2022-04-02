Wildcats take 11-10 thriller over Leopards

Tyler Fye slides into an out at third on the tag by Loden Bradshaw.

Coming off a 15-14 loss to Neuse Charter last week, the Hobbton Wildcats’ baseball team put together a solid game to take out a determined Lakewood team 11-10.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning after holding off the Leopards. In the top of the second, Lakewood picked up one run while Hobbton got two more on their side of the inning for a 4-1 lead.

Both teams were scoreless in the third and for Lakewood the top of the fourth. The Wildcats, though, got one run in the bottom of the fourth. Then, the fifth was a big inning for both teams. The Leopards jumped on the Wildcats for four runs in their side of the sixth. Hobbton, though, came right back scoring five on their side for a 10-8 lead. Lakewood held the Wildcats scoreless in the bottom of the sixth and in the top of the seventh, the Leopards tied the game at 10 each. In dramatic fashion, though, Hobbton scored the winning run in the bottom of the final inning for the 11-10 win.

Nate McLamb was 2-for-4 with three runs, three RBI’s, and one stolen base. Cole Weeks was 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI, Walker Thornton went 3-for-4 with one run and three RBI’s.

Walker Thornton started on the mound, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing seven hits with two earned runs and seven strike outs.

Conner Grimes was the winning pitcher with .1 innings pitched with one strike out.

Lakewood was led by Landon Neal with three hits. He was followed by Heith Britt, Cooper James, and Trent Tanner with two hits apiece. Kollin Hunter and Tyle Fye each had one hit.

“It was a good team win,” commented Hobbton coach Jason Fussell. “We jumped ahead early which is what we wanted. Lakewood hit their way back into the game but were able to maintain our composure and win the game in the bottom the seventh.”

Hobbton now stands at 4-6 overall and 2-1 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They are on the road all next week, taking on Spring Creek on Monday, North Duplin on Tuesday, Union on Wednesday, and Rosewood on Thursday.

Lakewood is now 3-6 overall and 1-2 in conference play. They were slated to travel to James Keenan on Friday and will travel to Rosewood on Tuesday and take on Union on Thursday.

