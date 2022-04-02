Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

The Hobbton Wildcats’ softball team picked up their second win of the season against Lakewood Tuesday night. The final score was 13-3.

Gracie Jones pitched all seven innings, throwing 82 pitches with seven strike outs while only allowing five runners on – two of which reached on an error. She, also went 4-for-5 at bat with three singles, a double, and scoring scoring three times.

Abigail Simmons went 3-for-5 with three singles and scoring twice. She was tagged out at home in an attempt in the seventh inning.

Vanessa Juarez, returning from a season ending injury last year, also went 3-for-5. But she also reached on error with a beautiful bunt where her speed proved to much for Lakewood. However, she was also caught stealing home in the second.

McKenna Thornton went 3-for-4 with two singles and a two-run double in the third. She threw two runners out at second when a missfire to first was recovered, throwing to Abigail Simmons at second to catch the runners trying to stretch singles into doubles.

Hayley Boone had a single in the second inning and scored on a hit by pitch in the seventh. Kaitlyn Rodriquez scored twice after she reached on an error and was walked. She also saved two Lakewood runs from scoring when she snatched a line shot on the hot corner with Lakewood runners in scoring position. Claire Meyer and Katie Britt both scored on walks in the second inning.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the first inning. They picked up eight runs in the second inning then went scoreless in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth before picking up two runs in the seventh.

“We are a young team with no seniors,” commented Hobbton coach Leigh Ann Smith. “We are just learning how to win and put things in place where and when we need them. Outfield is something we work on and talk about everyday, how to read the ball off the bat, how to use the drop step to your advantage, how to block the ball on the ground… all things we are still working on.”

She continued, “Bunts are such a huge part of the game to put pressure on the defense and Abigail Simmons and Vanessa Juarez are among the best in the business. Both laid down beautiful bunts in this game that not only moved runners over but allowed them to use their own speed to reach first safely. Young inexperienced players like Katie Britt and Hayley Boone are learning how to execute bunts when and where we expect them to. They will continue to improve.”

She continued, “We struggle with confidence in some areas and how to separate personal feelings from the game. We will keep working…you might see us struggle but we will not quit.”

The Lady Wildcats are now 2-7 overall and 2-0 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They were slated to take on Union on Thursday but inclement weather postponed that game. As such, they will travel to take on Union on Wednesday and Rosewood on Thursday.

For the Lady Leopards, they are also 2-7 but are 0-3 in league play. They will travel to Rosewood on Tuesday and will host Union on Thursday.