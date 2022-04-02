Lady Wildcats stake 9-0 win over Lakewood

Nicole Hernandez boots the ball toward the goal. She finished with two goals and one assist.

Coming off a heartbreaking 1-0 first loss of the season last week at Neuse Charter, the Hobbton Lady Wildcats’ soccer team shut out the visiting Lakewood Leopards, 9-0, on Tuesday evening. The Lady Wildcats dominated throughout the match.

Hobbton’s scoring was spread across the team. Fernanda Garcia had one goal, McKayla Harris had two goals and three assists, Camila Hernandez had one goal, Monica Hernandez had two goals, Nicole Hernandez had two goals and one assist, Marianna Sada had one goal, and Cristal Carillo had two assists.

“This game was an opportunity to regain our confidence and to keep on pushing to achieve our seasons’ objectives,” commented Hobbton coach Eric McDonald. “We started a bit slow in the first half, but we quickly took control of the game and started to play our brand of futbol. We now turn our focus to the game on Thursday where we intend to work hard and try to achieve a desired result.”

That game will be on Tuesday at North Duplin as the Lady Wildcats take their 8-1-1 record to against the Lady Rebels. As for Lakewood, they are now 2-7 overall and will travel to Rosewood on Tuesday before hosting Union on Thursday.

