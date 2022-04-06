Lady Horses take 6-3 softball loss

Friday evening saw the Lady Dark Horses softball team put their 5-0 start to the conference season up against the St Paul’s Bulldogs, whom they had just thrashed days earlier. This contest, however, played out much differently. Behind a questionable three-run sixth inning, St. Paul’s dealt Clinton their first conference blow in a 6-3 loss.

Having just been run-ruled by the Horses, St Paul’s sent early signals that Friday’s tilt would be different. The Lady Bulldogs managed to bring home two runs in the first inning, while keeping Clinton off the board. CHS had the bases loaded with no one out, but a force got the Bulldogs two quick outs.

An error got Clinton their first baserunner in the second inning. Carrie Jordan eventually singled home Khaliah Chestnutt for the Lady Horses first two runs of the game. At the end of two, Clinton and St. Paul’s were tied at 2-2.

Scoring one apiece in the third and fourth, the game was still tied heading to the sixth inning.

The Lady Bulldogs put the ball in play during the sixth. A two-out rally of sorts…or was it really three outs? No one will ever know, but St Pauls took advantage, scoring three runs to grab a 6-3 lead.

Clinton was unable to cut into that deficit in either the sixth or seventh inning to drop their first conference game.

Jordan had three hits for Clinton to the lead team. She was followed by Daria Chavis and Zoie Avery with two hits and Chestnutt, Avery Evans, and Lily Wilson all had one hit apiece.

The loss drops the Lady Dark Horses to 11-3 (5-1) for the year. Next on the agenda were home and away contests against rival Midway High School 6-3 (4-0) on Monday and Tuesday.

Baseball

Over on the baseball field, the Dark Horses absorbed a 9-5 loss to the Bulldogs. St. Paul’s jumped out to a 1-0 lead and had stretched that to 3-0 in the top of the second. Clinton, though, bounced back in the bottom of the second to knot things up at 3-3. The Bulldogs were a consistent scoring machine, though, adding runs in the top of the third and fourth to go back up 6-3. Clinton had another rally up their sleeves in the bottom of the fifth as they got back two runs to make it 6-5, but, that was all they could muster as St. Paul’s marched away for a 9-5 victory.

Jaxon Smith led the team with three hits. Jeffery Arnette, Alex Evans, Oscar Rodriguez-Marin, and Blake Smith all had one hit.

Pending games against Midway on Monday and Tuesday, the Dark Horses were now 5-8 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

Soccer

Out on the soccer field, it was another dominant effort for Clinton The Lady Dark Horses posted 12 first-half goals, which proved to be the final margin.

A.P. Sinclair led the fairly balanced scoring effort for Clinton, securing three goals for the Lady Dark Horses. Kenzy Yang, Ava Williford and Judith Mesa each had two goals and Ally Sutter, Caroline Holland, and Sophia Jackson all one goal apiece.

Clinton was now 9-2 overall and 4-0 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play, pending games against Midway on Monday and Tuesday.

