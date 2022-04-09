Lady Horses dominate on soccer field

The old rivalry between Midway and Clinton was renewed this week out on the pitch as well as on the baseball and softball diamonds. Both schools were off to great starts entering this latest enstallment in their budding rivalry but it was Midway that took back-to-back wins in baseball and softball, while Clinton took the soccer games, winning both against the Raiders in convincing fashion.

Soccer

On the pitch, the Lady Dark Horses had a few chances early to get on the board but the Raiders goalkeeper was up to the task and kept things scoreless. Midway, however, committed a penalty that gave Clinton a PK that Kenzy Yang used to find the back of the net nine minutes into the first half.

Then, the Lady Horses took advantage of a turnover and AP Sinclair found Sophia Jackson to make it 2-0 thirteen minutes into the first half. Clinton struck again when Yang found Ally Sutter to make it 3-0. The sudden surge by the Lady Dark Horses continued as Yang lead the effort. Clinton added to its lead when Yang took a pass from Ta’shawnna Green to make it 4-0 Clinton with 11:40 left before halftime.

Finally, the Lady Raiders got on the board as Lana Rhodes connected on a free kick to make it 4-1 with 9:13 left before half. The Lady Dark Horses, though, were relentless. They would add to their lead after Sinclair scored on a corner kick pass from Ava Williford with 8:27 left in first half to make it 5-1. They struck again on a goal in which Sutter took a pass from Sinclair to make it 6-1 with 5:45 left in the half. One final first-half goal was in the cards for the Lady Dark Horses as the’d score one more time before halftime.

Sophie Jackson tallied this goal, finding the net on a pass from Yang with 4:55 left in the half to make it 7-1. The second half saw Clinton get goals frI’m Sutter, Green, and Jackson as the Lady Dark Horses won with the mercy rule 10-1.

In the second meeting, Clinton stormed away with a 9-0 win. Goal scorers in that game were Sutter and Yang with three goals each. Evyn Johnson, Green, and Bridgette Rentz all had one goal.

The Lady Dark Horses improve to 11-2 overall and 6-0 in the SAC conference. The two losses drop the Raiders’ record to 7-4-1 and 4-2 in the SAC conference. Clinton will be back in action Monday as they step out of conference play to travel to Spring Creek. Game time set for 6 p.m. Midway will be back in action Tuesday night as they continue conference welcoming the Knights of West Bladen into raider country. Gametime set for 6 p.m.

Softball

Over on the softball diamond, Clinton struck first in the top of the first with two runs to make it 2-0. Midway, though, answered in the bottom of the first with two runs of their own. A couple innings later, the Lady Raiders scored four more runs in third and five more runs in the fourth to open up a 11-2 lead. They got one more in the fifth to make it 12-2 and get the mercy rule win.

For Clinton, Carrie Jordan had one hit and one RBI, Lily Wilson had one hit and one RBI, and Khaliah Chestnutt added one hit.

For the Lady Raiders, Laney Hughes had three hits and four RBIs, Kelcey Harris had two hits and two RBIs, and Rylie Williams had two hits and one RBI. Mallory Baggett also had two hits, Karabeth Benton had one hit to along with two RBIs and Jaycie Byrd, Cassidy King, Krista McLean, and McKenzie Williams all had one hit apiece. On the mound for Midway, Sarah Autry collected 10 strikeouts while giving up just three hits through five innings pitched

The teams met again on Tuesday night as Midway also took this win, winning 14-6 in five innings. The two wins improves the Lady Raiders record to 8-3 overall and 6-0 in the SAC conference. The two losses drop the Lady Dark Horses record to 11-5 overall and 5-3 in the SAC conference.

Midway will be back in action on Tuesday where they continue conference play against West Bladen. Game time is set for 6:30 P.M.

Clinton will be back in action Monday as they step out of conference play as they travel to Spring Creek. Game times there are also set for 6:30 P.M.

Baseball

On the baseball field is where the best game of the night unfolded as Midway took a narrow victory, winning 2-1. The first three innings saw both teams have opportunities to get on the board, but ultimately were unable to push any runs across. The Dark Horses changed that in the top of the fourth as they tok advantage of a few Raiders errors to take a 1-0 lead. Midway had opportunities to tie in the game in the fourth and fifth innings but still couldn’t muster up any runs. They changed that in the bottom of the sixth, though, as John McLamb got on base via a 1-out single. After Clinton walked one batter, Gabe Dapyuan stepped into the box and got an RBI-single to tie the game at 1-1. Clinton would call on Jaxson Smith to get them out of the inning as got strikeout to end the inning.

The Dark Horses got a leadoff double to start the seventh, prompting Midway to call on Nate Smith to get them out of the jam. Clinton did get runners at first and third after an error but from there, Smith forced a strikeout for one out and a ground ball to shortstop, who threw home for an out at the plate, for out number two. Then, a strikeout secured out number three to end the top half of the seventh inning. In the bottom of seventh for the Raiders, Casey Culbreth led off with a triple and Hunter Tyndall drove him in to give Midway the walk off win, 2-1.

“Proud of my guys for finding a way to win when we didn’t play our best baseball,” stated Midway coach Justin Carroll.

“John McLamb pitched such a great game for us tonight and really gave us a chance to win as we were not that sharp in the field. The last two innings at the plate we got back to doing what we do best at the plate which is staying on fastballs and staying on our opposite field gap approach which Casey and Hunter did that the last inning” Justin Carroll concluded.

Midway was led by Tyndall with two hits and the game-winning RBI. McLamb who had two hits. Gabe Dapyuan had one hit and one RBI, and Carson Barefoot and Culbreth had one hit apiece. On the mound, Mclamb collected 12 strikeouts and allowed three hits.

The teams squared off again on Tuesday night (and Wednesday night after a weather disruption), a game the Raiders would pick up the 4-0 win. Midway improves to 7-4 overall and 6-0 in the SAC conference with the two wins. The Dark Horses fall to 5-10 overall and 2-6 in the SAC conference. The Dark Horses will be back in action Monday as they step out of conference to travel to Spring Creek. Game time set for 6:30 p.m. Midway is back in action Tuesday as they continue conference play when they welcome the West Bladen into Raider Country. Game time set for 6:30 p.m.

