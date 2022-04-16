Dark Horses take big wins in baseball, softball, soccer

Clinton’s Oscar Rodriguez-Marin, #15, is greeted as he arrives at home plate after smashing a two run homer in the fifth inning.

Clinton was in action on the baseball and softball fields on Wednesday, hosting a pair of non-conference contests against the Goldsboro Cougars. It was a great night out on the field for the Dark Horse teams as both came away with solid wins to bolster their resumes.

The Lady Dark Horses soccer team also continued its dominance in the early part of the week, routing opponents in matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Softball

Clinton entered Wednesday’s contest having suffered back-to-back losses to conference foe Midway. Needing a win to get back some momentum, the Lady Dark Horses made a statement in the bottom of the first inning, punching three runs to take a 3-0.

The Lady Cougars earned one back in the top of the second inning, making it 3-1, but it was downhill from there as Clinton countered with two more runs in the bottom half of the second. The Lady Dark Horses went on to plate two more runs – one in the bottom of the third and another in the bottom of the fifth – to reach the final tally of the night at 7-1.

Hits weren’t the problem for Goldsboro as, per the stat sheet, the Lady Cougars produced 10 of them. They just didn’t have anything to show for it. For Clinton, they had 12 hits. Carrie Jordan and Lily Wilson were the shining stars for the night, each recording three hits apiece. Wilson had one RBI and and Jordan scored two runs. Avery Evans and Khaliah Chestnutt each had two hits apiece, with Evans also chipping in a pair of RBIs. Daria Chavis and Brittany Blackburn rounded out the hitting with one each.

Clinton is now 12-5 overall and 5-3 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. They get the week off next weekbefore returning to action with a pair of games against West Bladen. On Tuesday, April 26 the Lady Dark Horses will host the Lady Knights before traveling to their place the following Friday. Game times are set for 6 p.m.

Baseball

The Dark Horse boys broke a 4-game losing streak this past week, earning a pair of wins to get back into the win column. On Monday, Clinton traveled up to Spring Creek and escaped the swamp with an entertaining 20-11 victory over the Gators. Then on Wednesday, Clinton returned to their home field for a date with previous conference foe Goldsboro. This game started out as a close one but two big innings by the Dark Horses saw them surge to the 10-3 victory to start a little 2-game winning streak.

Things were all even at 0-0 through the first two and a half innings before Clinton posted four runs in the bottom of the third to snag a 4-0 lead. The Cougars earned a run back in the top of the fourth and again in the top of the fifth, bringing the tally to 4-2. Clinton, though, dialed up another big inning and put six more runs up on the board, including a pair by way of an Oscar Rodriguez-Marin 2-run homerun, to make it 10-2. Goldsboro could only earn back one more before the game went final, ending with a 10-3 Dark Horses victory.

Dawson Smith led the charge, posting four hits and two RBIs while also scoring two runs of his own. Will Bass, Connor Tyner, Alex Evans, and Rodriguez-Marin all had one hit apiece.

Clinton is now 7-10 overall and 2-6 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. They will enjoy next week off before returning to the field on Tuesday April 26, when they will travel to take on West Bladen. They will then host the Knights the following Friday. Game times are set for 6 p.m.

Soccer

The Lady Dark Horses soccer team also continues to impress as they enjoy another highly successful season.

They currently sit at 13-2 overall and 6-0 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. Clinton was also in action this week, claiming one dominating win after another with a 9-0 win over Spring Creek on Monday and a 9-1 win over East Duplin on Tuesday. Goal scorers for Monday’s game were Ava Williford with three goals and Evan Gillespie, Kenzy Yang, and Tyshawna Green each with two goals.

For Tuesday’s game, Ally Sutter had three goals, Yang had two goals, and AP Sinclair, Green, Williford, and Gillespie all had one goal.

The Lady Dark Horses get some rest next week and will face off against West Bladen on the road on Tuesday, April 26 before hosting the Lady Knights the following Friday.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]