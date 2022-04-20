Raiders baseball, softball earn wins; soccer falls

The Midway Raiders squared off against conference foe West Bladen last week, taking on the Knights in a pair of games on the baseball, softball, and soccer fields.

Soccer

In the first game of the week out on the pitch, both teams had chances early but could not find the back of the net. As the two teams settled in, good defense was the name of the game with limited the chances for one another. Neither could find the back of the net in the first half as the halftime score was 0-0.

The Lady Knights got on the board 1:30 into the second half as Brookee Singletary connected to make it 1-0 West Bladen. Again, both teams had chances throughout the rest of the half but neither could find the back of the net as the Lady Knights took the 1-0 win.

West Bladen also tok Thursday night’s matchup by a score of 2-1.

After the two losses, Midway’s record falls to 7-6-1 and 4-4 in SAC play. The Lady Raiders will be back in action on Monday as they step out of conference and welcome old conference foe James Kenan into Raider Country. Gametime set for 6 P.M.

Softball

On the softball diamond, Midway would have to come from behind to pick up the 8-2 win. The Lady Raiders strpuck first in the bottom of the first to take the 1-0 lead. Both teams had chances in the second and third innings but could not get any runs across the plate. The Lady Knights, though, struck two runs in the top of the fourth and took a 2-1 lead. Midway, however, responded in the bottom of the fifth as they tallied six runs, all with two outs, to take a 7-2 lead. Thet would add another in the bottom of the sixth to go up 8-2 which would proved to be the final.

Midway was led by Cassidy King with two hits and two RBIs, Karabeth Benton had one hit and three RBIs, Rylie Williams had one hit and one RBI, Jaycie Byrd collected one hit and one RBI, and Kiley Ives and McKenzie Williams had two hits apiece. Krista McLean and Laney Hughes rounded things out as each had one hit apiece.

On the mound for the Laday Raiders was Glenna McLamb who threw 5.1 innings and gave up six hits and had one strikeout. Sarah Autry pitched 1.1 innings and had five strikeouts against two hits.

“The girls have played a competitive non-conference schedule this season as we have had tight games and we have learned to keep punching and fighting back no matter the score,” Midway coach Susan Clark stated.

“Tonight, we struggled at the plate early but kept our focus on getting on top of the ball and finally connected on some hits. Glenna did a super job on the mound tonight holding them to two runs. They are a good hitting team and she showed a lot of confidence and heart starting on the mound.”

“Sarah came in to change things up a little for the batters and also did a super job to close out the game. Overall, the girls played well with only a couple of errors to start the game. We still need to work on being smarter at the plate and work to make adjustments when we have two strikes” Clark concluded

The two teams would meet again on Thursday with Midway picking up the 10-5 win.

The Lady Raiders improve to 10-4 overall and 8-0 in SAC play after both wins. They will be back in action Friday as they play in C.B. Aycock’s Easter tournament, taking on South Central at 12 p.m.

Baseball

Midway picked up two more wins last week as they beat the Knights 6-2 and 17-0 to improve to 8-0 in SAC play. They also took part in the Bulldog Easter Invitational at Terry Sanford over the weekend, falling 14-5 to Wayne Country Day on Saturday. The Raiders were supposed to play again on Monday, but rainy weather pushed that game back to Tuesday. Overall, Midway is now 9-6.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]