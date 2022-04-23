Bell, Hogan among stars for Leopards squad

Lakewood’s Ariyon Bell and Sabrena Hogan were honored as individuals, while the Lakewood boys and girls teams were awarded top honors during a recent county track meet. The trophies were sponsored by the Sampson County Ruritan Club. Joseph Oates was the club member presenting the trophies along with Sampson County Athletics Director James Lewis.

Lakewood’s Ariyon Bell and Sabrena Hogan were honored as individuals, while the Lakewood boys and girls teams were awarded top honors during a recent county track meet. The trophies were sponsored by the Sampson County Ruritan Club. Joseph Oates was the club member presenting the trophies along with Sampson County Athletics Director James Lewis.

Lakewood’s Ariyon Bell and Sabrena Hogan were honored as individuals, while the Lakewood boys and girls teams were awarded top honors during a recent county track meet. The trophies were sponsored by the Sampson County Ruritan Club. Joseph Oates was the club member presenting the trophies along with Sampson County Athletics Director James Lewis.

Lakewood High School recently hosted the Sampson County Track and Field Championships with the Leopards hosting Clinton, Hobbton, Midway and Union in the outdoor events. As a team, Lakewood won both the boys and girls championships while also racking up individual honors.

Lakewood’s Ariyon Bell finished first in the 100 meter dash , 200 meter dash and 110 meter hurdles, while the Leopards’ Sabrena Hogan took top honors in the triple jump, 200 meter dash and 400 meter dash. Rylie Hairr and Anna Hobbs also had great showings for Lakewood as did Karizma Freeman and Jaziah Brunson, while Jaylah Harris starred for Union High.

Here’s a rundown of the top finishers within each of the events:

Varsity Boys 100 Meter Dash

1. Ariyon Bell, Lakewood High School, with a time of 11.3

2. Tony Freeman, Lakewood High School, with a time of 11.6

3. Rodney Baggett, Midway High School, with a time of 11.9

4. Will Harris, Clinton High School, with a time of 12.4

5. Tahvair Huger, Lakewood High School, with a time of 12.6

Varsity Girls 100 Meter Dash

1. Karizma Freeman, Lakewood High School, with a time of 13.4

2. Jaylah Harris, Union High School, with a time of 13.7

3. Davianna Marible, Clinton High School, with a time of 13.7

4. Baylor Harris, Hobbton High School, with a time of 14.0

5. Khamya Jarmon, Union High School, with a time of 14.1

Varsity Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1. Jaylah Harris, Union High School, with a time of 20.4

2. Sara Teasdale, Lakewood High School, with a time of 20.7

3. Bella Baggett, Midway High School, with a time of 20.7

4. Raven Willard, Midway High School, with a time of 20.9

5. RiHanna Murphy, Union High School, with a time of 22.2

Varsity Boys Discus Throw

1. Thomas Perez, Midway High School, with a distance of 89’.08”

2. Sergio Rosas, Midway High School, with a distance of 79’.00”

3. Steven Aguilar, Hobbton High School, with a distance of 76.09”

4. DJ Baggett, Midway High School, with a distance of 76’.05”

4. Jayleen Atkinson, Hobbton High School, with a distance of 76’.05”

Varsity Girls Discus Throw

1. Anna Hobbs, Lakewood High School, with a distance of 66’.02”

2. Rylie Hairr, Lakewood High School, with a distance of 60’.07”

3. Baylor Harris, Hobbton High School, with a distance of 60’.05”

4. Emma Stone, Clinton High School, with a distance of 50’.01”

5. Hollee Jackson, Midway High School, with a distance of 44’.04”

Varsity Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1. Ariyon Bell, Lakewood High School, with a time of 18.2

2. Ryan McNeil, Clinton High School, with a time of 18.3

3. Everette Jackson, Midway High School, with a time of 20.7

4. Zhymir Powell, Lakewood High School, with a time of 21.1

5. Nydarion Blackwell, Clinton High School, with a time of 21.4

Varsity Boys 800 Meter Run

1. Walker Spell, Clinton High School, with a time of 2:27.0

2. Nathan Frick, Clinton High School, with a time of 2:32.0

3. Travis Gist, Midway High School, with a time of 2:36.0

4. Adam Brantley, Lakewood High School, with a time of 2:37.0

5. Jeremiah Baggett, Midway High School, with a time of 2:44.0

Varsity Girls 800 Meter Run

1. Isabella Munoz, Hobbton High School, with a time of 3:33.0

2. Michelle Cinto, Hobbton High School, with a time of 3:39.0

3. Anna Hobbs, Lakewood High School, with a time of 4:37.0

Varsity Boys High Jump

1. Jaziah Brunson, Lakewood High School, 5’02.00”

2. Cooper Ivey, Lakewood High School, 5’00.00”

3. JKwon McKoy, Lakewood High School, 4’10.00”

Varsity Girls High Jump

1. Sara Teasdale, Lakewood High School, 4’10.00”

2. Amari Oates, Midway High School, 4’06.00”

3. Carmen Young, Midway High School, 4’04.00”

4. Shyann Spell, Lakewood High School, 4’02.00”

Varsity Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

1. Clinton High School 4:03.0

2. Lakewood High School 4:39.0

Varsity Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

1. Lakewood High School 5:34.0

2. Union High School 5:35.0

3. Midway High School 5:36.0

Varsity Boys Shot Put

1. Jymiek Sampson, Clinton High School, with a distance of 42’.00”

2. Ian McCullen, Hobbton High School, with a distance of 37’.04”

3. Ramon Schorea, Lakewood High School with a distance of 36’.03.50”

4. Jamari Boykin, Lakewood High School, with a distance of 36’.00”

5. Tairik Dyches, Clinton High School, with a distance of 35’10”

Varsity Girls Shot Put

1. Rylie Hairr, Lakewood High School, with a distance of 24’03.50”

2. Anna Hobbs, Lakewood High School, with a distance of 20’07.50”

3. Heaven Devane, Clinton High School, with a distance of 19’06.50”

4. Emma Stone, Clinton High School, with a distance of 18’09”

5. Hollee Jackson, Midway High School, with a distance of 18’06.75”

Varsity Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1. Ryan McNeil, Clinton High School, with a time of 47.0

2. Dylan Mairena, Clinton High School, with a time of 48.0

3. Nydarion Blackwell, Clinton High School, with a time of 49.0

4. Jaziah Brunson, Lakewood High School, with a time of 52.0

5. Nakai Owens, Lakewood High School, with a time of 54.0

Varsity Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1. Amari Oates, Midway High School, with a time of 1:02.0

2. Sara Teasdale, Lakewood High School, with a time of 1:03.0

3. Alexis Rhodes, Midway High School, with a time of 1:06.0

4. JaDai Wilson, Clinton High School, with a time of 1:10.0

Varsity Boys 4×800 Relay

1. Lakewood High School 12:47.0

Varsity Girls 4×800 Relay

1 Lakewood High School 15:35.0

Varsity Boys 1600 Meter Run

1. Cristian Ortiz, Clinton High School, with a time of 5:01.0

2. Victor Lopic, Hobbton High School, with a time of 5:38.0

3. Travis Gist, Midway High School, with a time of 6:08.0

4. Santiago Ibarra, Midway High School, with a time of 6:19.0

5. Jeremiah Baggett, Midway High School, with a time of 6:21.0

Varsity Girls 1600 Meter Run

1. Maren Rangel, Hobbton High School, with a time of 7:37.0

2. Analiza West, Hobbton High School, with a time of 7:39.0

3. Hollee Jackson, Midway High School, with a time of 7:54.0

Varsity Boys Triple Jump

1. James Murphy, Lakewood High School, with a distance of 36’.00”

2. Everette Jackson, Midway High School, with a distance of 31’.05”

3. Colin Madgar, Lakewood High School, with a distance of 30’.02.50”

Varsity Girls Triple Jump

1. Sabrena Hogan, Lakewood High School, with a distance of 29’.05”

2. Shyann Spell, Lakewood High School, with a distance of 29’.04”

3. Annalise Register, Midway High School, with a distance of 28’.03.”

Varsity Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

1. Lakewood High School 48.5

2. Midway High School 49.7

Varsity Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

1. Lakewood High School 57.3

2. Midway High School 59.7

3. Clinton High School 1:02.0

4. Union High School 1:05.0

Varsity Boys 400 Meter Dash

1. Walker Spell, Clinton High School, with a time of 56.2

2. Jace Westerbeek, Clinton High School, with a time of 56.9

3. Jackson Lowe, Clinton High School, with a time of 57.2

4. Henry Jorge, Hobbton High School, with a time of 58.2

5. Tahvair Huger, Lakewood High School, with a time of 1:01.0

Varsity Girls 400 Meter Dash

1. Sabrena Hogan, Lakewood High School, with a time of 1:15.0

2. Zamia Williams, Lakewood High School, with a time of 1:23.0

3. Jasmine Howard, Lakewood High School, with a time of 1:25.0

4. Audrey Tew, Midway High School, with a time of 1:25.8

5. Davianna Marible, Clinton High School, with a time of 1:28.0

Varsity Boys 200 Meter Dash

1. Ariyon Bell, Lakewood High School, with a time of 24.0

2. Tony Freeman, Lakewood High School, with a time of 25.0

3. Josiah Robinson, Clinton High School, with a time of 25.5

4. Onias Robinson, Clinton High School, with a time of 25.5

5. Nyshawn Sampson, Clinton High School, with a time of 26.1

Varsity Girls 200 Meter Dash

1. Sabrena Hogan, Lakewood High School, with a time of 29.4

2. Esscence Copeland, Lakewood High School, with a time of 30.4

3. Tamia Evans, Clinton High School, with a time of 30.7

4. Baylor Harris, Hobbton High School, with a time of 30.9

5. Karizma Freeman, Lakewood High School, with a time of 30.9

Varsity Boys 3200 Meter Run

1. Victor Lopic, Hobbton High School, with a time of 12:18.0

2. Peyton Matthis, Clinton High School, with a time of 12:24.0

3. Andrew Usher, Clinton High School, with a time of 15:39.0

Varsity Girls 3200 Meter Run

1. Anna Miller, Hobbton High School, with a time of 17:02.0

Varsity Boys Long Jump

1. James Murphy, Lakewood High School, with a distance of 17’.10”

2. Nydarion Blackwell, Clinton High School, with a distance of 16’.10”

3. Sergio Rosas, Midway High School, with a distance of 15’.11”

4. Jaziah Brunson, Lakewood High School, with a distance of 15’.07”

5. LaDainian Faison, Clinton High School, with a distance of 15’.02.”

Varsity Girls Long Jump

1. Karizma Freeman, Lakewood High School, with a distance of 16’.01”

2. Baylor Harris, Hobbton High School, with a distance of 15’.10”

3. Tamia Evans, Clinton High School, with a distance of 15’.00”

4. Shyann Spell, Lakewood High School, with a distance of 14’08”

5. Davianna Marible, Clinton High School, with a distance of 13’09”

Varsity Boys Team Scores

1. Lakewood High School 127

2. Clinton High School 116

3. Midway High School 55.5

4. Hobbton High School 27.5

Varsity Girls Team Scores

1. Lakewood High School 157

2. Midway High School 54

3. Hobbton High School 50

4. Union High School 32

5. Clinton High School 30

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]