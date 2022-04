Midway Middle School won the Softball Championship, winning 14-4 against Sampson Middle.

Sampson Middle took home the Girls Middle School Soccer Championship, winning 3-0 against runners-up Hobbton Middle.

Midway Middle School took the Baseball Championship, winning 3-0 over Sampson Middle.

