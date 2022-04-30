Lady Dark Horses blanked, 10-0

Clinton’s Daria Chavis fires the ball to first base for a late game out.

Delayed by a day due to bad weather, Wednesday evening saw the Lady Dark Horses back on the softball diamond taking on West Bladen. Wine visiting Lady Knights struck first and then jumped all over the Lady Dark Horses to claim a 10-0 mercy rule victory.

A scoreless first inning gave way to a good second inning for the visiting Lady Knights. West Bladen notched three runs in the top of the second inning. At their second opportunity with the bats, Clinton batters were dispatched easily, going down three up and three down fashion.

This struggle on offense for the Lady Dark Horses became a storyline throughout the game, as they totaled just three hits all game.

By the fourth inning, West Bladen had built up a 6-0 lead. To end the game early, the Lady Knights scored four more to meet the mercy rule threshold and sent the Lady Horses down in order in the fifth.

Brittany Blackburn, Carrie Jordan, and Zoie Avery accounted for Clinton’s three hits.

Following a really strong start to the 2022 campaign, Wednesday’s loss marked the fourth such result in five games for Clinton. With three games to go in the regular season, they now stand at 12-6 overall and 5-4 in league play.

In the final stretch, CHS will face West Bladen again on Friday. Two tilts against East Bladen will conclude the season for Clinton next week. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. for all three contests.

