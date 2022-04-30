Eldridge’s three goals propels Lady Raiders to 5-1 victory

The Midway girls soccer team welcomed old conference foe James Kenan into Raider Country on Monday night. Snapping a 4-game losing streak, the Lady Raiders came away victorious, picking up the 5-1 win.

Both teams had great chances early on but neither could find the back of the net. Midway especially continues to see opportunities, but still was just not able to break the tie.

The Lady Raiders finally broke the ice as Avery Strickland found Lana Rhodes, who buried the shot to make it 1-0 with 21:03 left before the half.

Neither team could find anymore goals the rest of way as the halftime score rested at 1-0, Midway.

Out of the break, it only took the Lady Raiders seven and a half minutes to score first as Rachel Eldridge took a pass from Rhodes and beat the James Kenan goalkeeper to make it 2-0. They extended their lead with 27:43 left as Eldridge scored again on the rebound attempt to make it 3-0. Eldridge, suddenly on a hot streak, connected again, this time on a pass from Madissen Cannady with 17:25 left in the game. James Kenan finally got on the board with 16:39 left in the game when Kendra Morgan beat the Midway goalkeeper to make it 4-1. The Lady Raiders, though, tacked on one more goal when Alondra Acosta scored on a free kick to make it 5-1, which proved to be the final score.

“Proud of the way the girls fought tonight and played together as a team. I liked the way the girls communicated with one another and shared the ball which led to us getting the victory,” Midway coach Anna Naylor stated “We just have to keep pushing and playing together the rest of the season so good things happen” Naylor concluded.

Midway was back on the field on Wednesday, taking on East Bladen for the first time this season. They did not endure as much success this time around, falling by the final score of 4-0.

Pending another match against the Lady Eagles on Friday, the Lady Raiders are 8-7-1 overall and 4-5 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play.

