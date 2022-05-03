Raiders baseball, softball seek one win over Fairmont for conference championships

The Midway Raiders baseball and softball teams picked up a pair of wins over East Bladen on Friday night, both putting themselves in possession to wrap up the SAC-7 Conference Championship this week. The Lady Raiders soccer team, meanwhile, suffered a disappointing Senior Night shutout loss at the hands of the Lady Eagles.

Baseball

After an uneventful first inning, Midway jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning and never looked back. The Raiders really blew things open in the bottom of the third, tacking on six more runs to make it 8-0. Then, in the fourth, another three runs made it 11-0. East Bladen was unable to get anything going offensively and was never able to put any runs across the plate. As a result, the game ended in the top of the fifth with Midway getting their 10th conference win of the season.

Leading the Raiders offensively was Casey Culbreth, who tallied three hits and three RBIs. Tripp Westbrook tacked on one hit and two RBIs and Carson Barefoot, Caden Wilson, and Trey Gregory all had one hit and one RBI apiece. Nate Smith and John Nelson McLamb rounded things out with one hit apiece.

Midway is now 12-7 overall and 10-0 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. They wrap up the regular season this week with a pair of games over Fairmont. One win over the Golden Tornadoes will secure the conference championship for the Raiders as Fairmont and St. Pauls are tied in second place with two losses apiece. Two losses this week, however, creates some havoc as three teams will all be tied for first place.

Game times are Tuesday and Friday are 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Earlier in the week, the Midway softball team hit a speed bump in the road after losing 2-1 in stunning fashion at East Bladen. This created quite the atmosphere on Friday night, when the Lady Raiders needed the win to maintain control in the conference. Much like the game earlier in the week, this was yet another close battle but Midway got the win, rallying from behind to claim their own 2-1 win.

Zeroes were scattered all across the board on Friday as the teams were deadlocked in a scoreless tie throughout the game. Each team had great scoring opportunities early, but the defenses stood tall to keep things all tied up.

The Lady Eagles finally broke the ice in the top of the of fifth inning when a 2-out hit into left field scored a baserunner from second base. Given the nature of the game, this 1-0 lead appeared to be monumental. The Lady Raiders, though, who had been struggling at the plate as of late, finally came up with a pair of timely hits to respond. Karabeth Benton got aboard on a 1-out hit and was scored on a big hit by Jaycie Byrd that yielded a triple.

“Going into my at-bat in the sixth inning I knew at least had to move Karabeth to third, if I got on or not,” said Byrd. “So, my goal was to get the ball out of the infield into the outfield to move her but luckily, I hit it on the midline, and I was able to get on as well and bring Karabeth home to tie the game.”

Next at the plate was Riley Williams, who came up with a sacrifice RBI to score Byrd for the 2-1 lead. East Bladen was unable to produce any offense in the top of the seventh as Midway held on for the 2-1 victory.

Benton, Byrd, and Williams accounted for all three of Midway’s hits. Freshman Sarah Autry went the distance on the mound for the Lady Raiders, recording nine strikeouts. East Bladen, though, did generate seven hits, which pays credit to the Midway defense in only allowing the one run.

“I had my curve working most of the night and really relied on it towards the end of the game as it was going off the plate where I wanted it to” said Autry. “My defense really worked hard behind me tonight as they held them to one run as the ball was being put into play.”

With the win, the Lady Raiders are back at a 2-game lead in the SAC-7 Conference with a record of 9-1 (12-6 overall). They need just one win this week against Fairmount to claim the conference championship. Game times on Tuesday and Friday are set for 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

Over on the pitch, the East Bladen spoiled Senior Night for the Lady Raiders as the Lady Eagles picked up the 9-0 win. East Bladen got on the board just 4:30 into the game as Jackie Medina-Leal took advantage of a Midway turnover and found the back of the net to make it 1-0.

It would only take the Lady Eagles 30 seconds to score again as they yet again took advantage of another Lady Raiders turnover. This time Maya McDonald connected on a pass from Leah McGill to make it 2-0. Four minutes later, Levona Ward took a pass from Acee Campbell to make it 3-0. Then, three consecutive goals by McDonald, who took passes from Cydney Campbell and Acee Campbell made it 6-0 Eagles at the half.

Out of the break McDonald continued to be a force, scoring three more goals in the second half to give East Bladen the 9-0 mercy rule win.

With the loss, Midway moves to 8-8-1 and finish SAC-7 Conference play at 4-6. The Lady Raiders will have the week off before finishing their season on Wednesday, May 11 when they welcome Northern Nash into Raider Country. Game time set for 6 P.M.

Sports Writer Cade Hewlett contributed to this story.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]