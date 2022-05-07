Midway baseball, softball take SAC-7 titles in split with Fairmont

Needing just one win over Fairmont to wrap up the title of Southeastern Athletic Conference champions, the Midway baseball and softball teams picked up those wins in dramatic fashion. For the baseball team, they were able to grind out an 8-inning, 7-6 victory on Wednesday, while the Lady Raiders got the win in game two of the series.

Baseball

The Raiders jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning and stretched that lead to 3-0 in the second as things were looking good in the early going. Things started going south for Midway in the third inning, however, has Fairmont got on the board with two runs of their own.

Then, in the fourth inning, the situation continued its downward spiral for the Raiders as the Golden Tornadoes hung up three more runs to claim the 5-3 lead.

After a couple of scoreless innings for Midway, they finally tied the game back up in the bottom of the fifth inning at 5-5. Now in the top of the sixth, Fairmont relied on some trickery to go back ahead at 6-5. With two outs and runners on the corners, the Golden Tornadoes pulled off a couple of delayed steals that saw one runner take second while the man on third came home for the go-ahead run. It mattered not, though, as Midway came up clutch in the seventh to score another run and force extra innings. There, the Fairmont pitching staff worked itself into a bases-loaded jam.

With two outs and full count on him, Tripp Westbrook hit the game-winning hit up the middle and the winning run crossed the plate for a Raiders 7-6 victory.

Leading the way statistically for Midway was Carson Barefoot and Casey Culbreth, who each got three hits for the Raiders with Barefoot getting three RBIs. Nate Smith and Westbrook each had two hits and two RBIs, and Grant Barefoot, Caden Wilson, and John Nelson McLamb all had one hit apiece.

On Thursday, Midway made the trip to Fairmont where the Raiders were looking to run the tables in the SAC-7 Conference, but, the Golden Tornadoes stepped up and played spoiler. The Raiders fell 5-0, but nonetheless are still conference champions headed into the postseason. They currently sit at 13-8 overall and finish at 11-1 in league play.

They will await their fate to see where they end up for Tuesday’s opening round the NCHSAA State Baseball Playoffs.

Softball

Wednesday night wasn’t as kind to the Lady Raiders softball club as they failed to lockup the title of conference champions. The Lady Golden Tornadoes came in and spoiled the festivities, winning the contest 4-2.

In the rematch on Thursday, however, Midway enacted their revenge, getting an 8-3 victory to secure the conference title.

Fairmont jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first game Wednesday on back-to-back hits. Midway, though, appeared unscathed in the bottom of the first as they countered with two runs to lead 2-1. That was all that the Lady Raiders would get going, though, as they really struggled at the plate against a tough pitching staff. The Golden Tornadoes tied the game up in the top of the third at 2-2 then got the go-ahead run in the fifth. In the top of the seventh, they added one more insurance run and Midway failed to respond, falling 4-2.

Per the stat sheet, the Lady Raiders recorded six hits – they just didn’t have anything to show for it. Jaycie Byrd, Glenna McLamb, Jordan Christopher, Sarah Autry, and Karabeth Denton, and Lainey Hughes were all credited with one hit.

The 8-3 win was nearly all Lady Raiders, however, as the title was secured.

The Lady Raiders finish the regular season at 13-7 overall and 10-2 in the conference. They also will await their fate to see where they end up for Tuesday’s opening round the NCHSAA State Baseball Playoffs.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]