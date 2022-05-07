Lady Horses cruise to SAC-7 title with blowout wins

Clinton’s Sophia Jackson looks for a teammate to pass the ball to during first half action.

Clinton’s Ally Sutter fires a shot toward the goal for one of eight Dark Horse scores during the first half of Wednesday’s win over East Bladen.

The Lady Dark Horses soccer team has absolutely crushed the competition this season. They stormed their way through the SAC-7 Conference schedule, taking down foe after foe in convincing fashion. Most recently, they took down undefeated No. 2 in the 2A East standings, East Bladen, in yet another pair of rollicking wins to capture the SAC-7 Conference Championship. Now, their sights will turn to playoffs, where Clinton looks to make a magical and historical run.

On a very humid Wednesday evening, the Lady Dark Horses hosted undefeated East Bladen for a critical SAC-7 Conference showdown. Both teams undefeated in the league, a lot was riding on this high-profile matchup between No. 1 and No. 2. For Clinton, however, it was just another day at the office. While many expected a closer result, the Lady Dark Horses absolutely routed the Lady Eagles, winning 9-0 to claim sole possession of first place.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the game was postponed to Wednesday due to bad weather. Pehaps this aided the Lady Horses, who came out like they had been waiting weeks to prove just which team was best. It didn’t even take two minutes for Ally Sutter to put Clinton on the board — just a mere foreshadowing of things to come.

Fourteen minutes later, AP Sinclair’s header found the back of the net to put the Lady Horses up 2-nil over East Bladen.

From there, everything was going right for the Lady Horses, who by the 30-minute mark had amassed a 7-0 advantage over the then-undefeated Lady Eagles.

While they couldn’t quite get to mercy rule territory before halftime, the Lady Horses did not make the fans wait much longer before closing out the 9-0 smashing victory.

Goal scorers for Clinton were Sutter with a team-high four goals, which was accompanied by two assists. Sophia Jackson had one goal and two assists. Ty’Shawnna Green, AP Sinclair, and Kenzy Yang all had one goal and one assist apiece and Evyn Johnson had one goal. Ava Williford contributed one assist.

Due to the threat of more weather on Friday, Clinton and East Bladen played on Thursday in the second game of the series. Perhaps even more impressively than the first matchup, the Lady Dark Horses followed up that performance with another dominant outing.

Led by Yang’s three goals and Sinclair’s two goals, Clinton again mercy-ruled the Lady Eagles, 9-0. Williford, Jackson, Green, and Johnson all contributed one goal each.

These two wins place the Lady Horses as champions of the Southeastern Athletic Conference. At an impressive 18-2 overall and 10-0 league record, Clinton is sure to enjoy a high seed in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs.

Before that, however, are tilts next week against West Johnston and at East Duplin. Both are set to kickoff at 6 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]