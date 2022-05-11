Lady Horses shut out West Johnston, 4-0

Clinton goalkeeper Larkin Best focuses on an incoming shot that she would successfully defend to preserve the Dark Horse shutout of West Johnston.

With the excitement and anticipation of postseason play quickly building, the Clinton Dark Horses girls soccer team has stepped out of league play this week to stay in top form. Monday night saw the Lady Dark Horses host West Johnston, a 3A opponent who is having a modest season. Continuing their win streak, Clinton picked up the win on Monday, winning 4-0 over the Lady Wildcats.

The game was pretty close in the first half as Clinton took a 1-0 lead into the halftime intermission. The Lady Dark Horses turned up the heat in the second half, though, tallying three more goals for their 4-0 victory.

Goal scorers for Clinton were Sophia Jackson, Ty’Shawnna Green, Kenny Yang, who chipped in two goals during the contest. Jackson and Yang also were credited with an assist apiece and Ally Sutter was credited for assisting two goals.

“We’re doing what we need to do right here at the end,” commented Clinton head coach Jeff Smith. “I’m ready to see what we got in the playoffs. We have a great team and I think we have the team to go deep in the playoffs. I think we’re still a little shaky in the middle, got to have a little better possession there, but once we get some nicks and bruises healed up we’re going to be dangerous,” Smith concluded.

With the win, the Lady Dark Horses are 19-2 overall. They have one final non-conference matchup on Wednesday at East Duplin before officially setting their sights on the upcoming playoffs, which are slated to get underway next week.

Mike Carter Contributed to this story.