Raiders fall in round two after eliminating Dark Horses

Following Tuesday’s 10-0 win over Clinton, the Midway Raiders were eliminated from playoffs contention on Thursday night, falling 8-4 at the hands of conference foe St. Pauls in the second round of the NCHSAA State 2A Baseball Playoffs.

The Raiders enjoyed a successful start to their playoffs journey, ousting the Dark Horses in six innings after overcoming a slow start on Tuesday. After a pair of scoreless innings, Midway struck first for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third, then made it 3-0 in the fourth. Jumping to the bottom of the sixth, the Raiders surged to victory with a 7-run inning to stake the 10-0 victory. The Raiders produced eight hits for the night, getting two from Carson Barefoot, and one each from Hunter Tyndall, Casey Culbreth, Grant Barefoot, Nate Smith, Trey Gregory, and John Nelson McLamb. Smith got the win on the mound for Midway, giving up just one hit and one walk and striking out five.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, this success didn’t carry over to Thursday’s game against St. Pauls.

The Bulldogs got things started quickly, scoring two runs and stranding another pair in the top of the first. Antonio Candelaria got a leadoff double and was scored on a 2-out RBI by Cameron Revels. Then, Kameron Baldwin RBI’d Revels to make it 2-0.

Midway, though, answered with a 2-out rally of their own as a Hunter Tyndall double scored Nate Smith and Wyatt Herring to tie things up. Midway, though, left the bases loaded from there.

After a scoreless second inning, St. Pauls reclaimed the lead for good in the third inning when the top half of their lineup produced another run. Will Brooks belted a double to lead things off and was scored on back-to-back sacrifices by Revels and Baldwin. They then made it 4-2 in the fourth while the Raiders suffered back-to-back three up, three down innings.

Midway got one run back in the fifth inning but were robbed of the opportunity to inflict further damage when the umpires missed a crucial call that would’ve yielded loaded bases with only one out. Due to being out of position, both umpires missed the Bulldogs first baseman being off the bag on a play at first. Instead, the Raiders were dealt the out and were only able to generate one run in the transaction. As such, the lead was 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning.

There, things really got away from Midway as St. Pauls tallied three runs to add some cushion with a score of 7-3. Then in the top of the seventh, they tacked on one more run to make it 8-3.

The Raiders didn’t have enough gas in the tank in the seventh inning to make a substantial run as the final score was 8-4 in favor of the Bulldogs.

With the loss, Midway has been eliminated with a final record of 14-9.

For St. Pauls, they advance to the third round, which will be at Whiteville on Tuesday.

